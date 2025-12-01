Third Space Podcast: Amy Grey – Respecting Conscience

I’m excited to share a conversation I had with Amy Grey over on her Youtube channel, Into the Grey, where she interviewed me about the Church’s understanding of conscience. We discuss abuse of conscience as well as the interplay between personal conscience and the Church’s teaching authority.

Listen here or on your favorite podcast app: https://www.catholicthirdspace.com/p/27-amy-grey-respecting-conscience

Amy Grey lives in the midwest with her husband Thomas and four children. She was raised in a rich Mennonite tradition, converting to Catholicism at age 13. She seeks a synthesis of faith and life, as well as heart and mind. Amy is the author of The Cognitive Resonance Workbook: A Practical Guide to Strengthening the Connection Between Heart and Mind.

LINKS

Into the Grey

https://www.youtube.com/@Amy-Grey

The Cognitive Resonance Workbook: A Practical Guide to Strengthening the Connection Between Heart and Mind

https://reasonablediscourse.org/

Living Solidarity

https://livingsolidarity.com

ABOUT THIRD SPACE: Third Space is the podcast for those who see the beauty of Catholicism, as well as the ugliness, who have experienced real harm AND real grace in the Church. Every episode I will have conversations with guests about the good and the bad in the Church—avoiding easy answers or black & white fundamentalism—in order to hold on to all that is true.

SUPPORT THIS SHOW: Please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

www.catholicthirdspace.com

LIVING SOLIDARITY: Living Solidarity upholds the infinite dignity of every person by addressing the reality of spiritual abuse and abuse of conscience in the Catholic Church. Living Solidarity helps to build a Church of integrity and solidarity by accompanying survivors of spiritual abuse with trauma-informed life coaching; equipping Church leaders and institutions to confront systemic harm; and creating resources grounded in psychological research and the Church’s Social Teaching. Visit livingsolidarity.com to learn more, to connect with Paul, to schedule individual life coaching, or to invite Paul to speak or consult with your community, parish, seminary, or diocese.

ABOUT THE HOST: Paul Fahey is currently a professional counselor, retreat leader, and the host of the Third Space podcast. He provides counseling for those who have been spiritually abused and creates resources for Church leaders to better safeguard their communities against all forms of abuse. He previously worked for eight years as the Director of Religious Education at a Catholic parish. Paul Fahey lives in Michigan with his wife, Kristina, and their five kids.

