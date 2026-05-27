Ten Takeaways from Magnifica Humanitas

It is often said that when the Pope speaks, the world listens.

Throughout its history — and especially over the past century — the Church has found itself speaking prophetically at key turning points of modern life. For example, in 1891, Pope Leo XIII’s Rerum Novarum responded to the upheaval of the Industrial Revolution and marked the beginning of Catholic Social Teaching, which is a way of reading society, politics, and economics through the lens of human dignity.

Not everyone welcomed this encyclical. Some argued the Church should stay out of “worldly affairs.” But Leo XIII rejected this view. The Gospel, he insisted, cannot be separated from the real conditions of human life.

A similar debate returned in 1968, with Humanae Vitae, when Pope St Paul VI reaffirmed the Church’s teaching on artificial contraception despite intense global criticism. Once again, the Church was accused of being out of step with modern progress.

Today, the challenge is different, but no less profound. Artificial intelligence is reshaping work, communication, and even the way that truth is understood. In this moment of rapid change, Pope Leo XIV’s encyclical Magnifica Humanitas turns again to a central question: what does it mean to remain fully human?

I have only been able to skim the encyclical. It is wide-ranging, and no summary can do it full justice. Readers are encouraged to engage with it directly and reflect on it personally.

Here are my initial key takeaways from Pope Leo XIV’s Magnifica Humanitas:

Human dignity is non-negotiable

At the heart of Magnifica Humanitas is a simple but firm conviction: human dignity cannot be negotiated. Pope Leo XIV reminds us that every person is created in the image of God, meaning dignity is not earned, measured, or granted by systems — it simply belongs to us.

“Every human person is planned and willed by God to enter into communion with him and with others and with creation” (50). This dignity is universal and inviolable, and as the Pope adds, “infinite” (53).

In an age shaped by artificial intelligence, this becomes the foundation of everything else. Technology may evolve, but it can never redefine what it means to be human.

The true human being: limitation is not a flaw

The encyclical challenges the idea that human limits are problems to be engineered away through optimisation or technological enhancement. Instead, what is often called weakness is part of what makes us fully human.

Relationship, vulnerability, care, and love are not defects — they are the foundation of authentic human life. As the Holy Father puts it, “For an algorithm, an error is a flaw to be corrected; for a person, however, it can be a catalyst for profound change” (128).

Limitation, then, is not something to eliminate, but the space where growth, maturity, and even grace can happen.

Five principles for a human-centred future

Pope Leo XIV insists that the AI age cannot be guided by innovation alone. It must be anchored in the enduring principles of Catholic Social Teaching: the common good, the universal destination of goods, subsidiarity, solidarity, and social justice (59–81).

These are not abstract ideas but a practical moral framework for a rapidly changing world. Collectively, they ensure that technology serves people, rather than deepening inequality or exclusion.

Colonialism in new forms

Colonialism has not disappeared — it has only shifted into the digital age. Pope Leo XIV warns that it now operates less through control of bodies and more through the extraction of data, turning personal lives into resources for analysis, prediction, and profit.

Those who control health, genetic, and demographic data can shape markets, influence policy, and even determine access to care and opportunity. In this sense, data becomes a modern form of “rare earth,” concentrated in the hands of a few.

Unless individuals regain real control over how their information is used, the digital age risks becoming “colonial in another form.” (178)

Balanced realism: “disarming” AI, not rejecting it

The encyclical is clear that this is not an anti-technology stance. The aim is not to turn away from AI, but to ensure it never takes control. As Pope Leo XIV writes, “to disarm AI does not mean rejecting technology, but preventing it from dominating humanity.” (110)

The Holy Father is calling for balance: making use of AI’s strengths while remaining alert to its risks — from hidden bias to the concentration of power in a few hands.

Preserving truth, work, and freedom

AI is reshaping the basic pillars of public life — truth, work, and freedom — all of which now require renewed moral protection.

Truth must be defended from manipulation and disinformation because democracy depends on a shared commitment to reality. As the document states, “the search for truth is an essential element of democracy.” (134)

Work must remain centered on the human person, not quietly replaced or reduced by automation. Additionally, freedom must be protected from surveillance, addiction, and behavioral control.

At its core, the warning is clear: “Indifference to the truth leads, slowly but surely, to a descent into totalitarianism.” (134)

Social justice: not optional for Christians

The encyclical is unambiguous: social justice is not optional for Christians — it is part of discipleship itself.

“For the Christian community, social justice is a concrete way of following Jesus and remaining faithful to the Gospel.” (79)

This means faith cannot remain abstract. It must become action — shaping our world so that no one is excluded and the fruits of human creativity are shared more justly. At its heart is a call to solidarity: progress must serve everyone, not just a few.

Culture of power vs civilization of love

The encyclical sets out two possible directions for a world shaped by technology. The first, a “culture of power,” deepens division, normalises conflict, and risks removing human judgment from life-and-death decisions.

Against this, Pope Leo XIV proposes a “civilization of love” built on justice, dignity, dialogue, social principles, and reconciliation with the social order. He notes that the idea of “just war,” “which has all too often been used to justify any kind of war, is now outdated,” (192) pointing instead to “dialogue, diplomacy and forgiveness.” (192)

This civilization is not built through spectacle, but through daily fidelity – “small and steadfast acts” (213) that resist dehumanisation.

No algorithm can make war morally acceptable

The encyclical strongly warns against the use of AI in warfare, which would make conflict faster, more remote, and less accountable.

It rejects the idea of “artificial moral agents,” and instead insists that moral judgment requires conscience and responsibility. For this reason, “no algorithm can make war morally acceptable,” (198) and lethal decisions must never be delegated to machines.

AI risks making war more impersonal, lowering the threshold for violence, and reducing human beings to data within systems of prediction and control.

A call to read the world from below

Pope Leo XIV closes with Mary’s Magnificat, turning attention to those most often overlooked.

The Blessed Virgin helps us see “the points at which humanity is broken and the world becomes distorted: the contrast between the humble and the powerful, the poor and the rich.” (223) She teaches us to see history “from a lower position” – through the eyes of those who suffer rather than the powerful.

Mary thus becomes “poet and prophetess of Redemption,” (224) and the Holy Father invites us, with her, to become “weavers of hope” (245) in the present age.

Image: “Vatican” (CC BY-SA 2.0) by liako

Discuss this article! Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

Liked this post? Take a second to support Where Peter Is on Patreon!