Write for WPI!

From the beginning we’ve believed that the success of Where Peter Is would depend on collaboration and that we could only go so far by ourselves. So we’re always on the look-out for new writers to contribute to WPI’s mission. If you have a talent for writing and you’ve felt called to defend the pope from his detractors, or have some burning insight into the papal magisterium, then you may have come to the write place!

Guidelines

A typical post is 900-1400 words, but we will occasionally post a shorter or longer post, depending on its content. We like pieces that show continuity between the current and previous popes, or that shed light on some recent topic or controversy of the current pope’s magisterium. That’s a pretty broad spectrum so just submit your article and we’ll check it out to see if it’s a good fit.

You can send article submissions here: articles@wherepeteris.com