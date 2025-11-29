fbpx

Which Pope said this?

November 29, 2025

For many people today, however, God and the question of God have almost no meaning in their lives. The Second Vatican Council pointed out that Christians are at least partly responsible for this situation, because they do not bear witness to the true faith; they hide the true face of God with lifestyles and actions that diverge from the Gospel. Wars have been fought, and people have been killed, persecuted and discriminated against in the name of God. Instead of proclaiming a merciful God, a vengeful God has been presented who instils terror and punishes.

Pope Leo XIV

In Unitate Fidei, #10

