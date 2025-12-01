Pope Leo XIV’s Warning: Why Nicaea Still Matters 1,700 Years Later

Pope Leo XIV’s recent visit to Turkey marked the 1,700th anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea—one of the most decisive moments in Christian history. In this video, Pedro Gabriel explores why Nicaea still matters today, what the Pope means by a “New Arianism,” and how the Council’s debates on Christ’s identity, unity, and doctrinal development continue to shape the Church.

In this video, Pedro will look at:

– The original Arian controversy and what sparked it.

– How the Nicene Creed became the foundation of Christian belief.

– Why Pope Leo XIV sees echoes of ancient errors in today’s culture.

– What Nicaea can teach us about unity, doctrine, and the life of the Church right now.

– The ongoing relevance of doctrinal development, from Nicaea to St. John Henry Newman.

