fbpx

Pope Leo XIV’s Warning: Why Nicaea Still Matters 1,700 Years Later

by Pedro Gabriel · December 1, 2025

Written by Pedro Gabriel

Pope Leo XIV’s recent visit to Turkey marked the 1,700th anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea—one of the most decisive moments in Christian history. In this video, Pedro Gabriel explores why Nicaea still matters today, what the Pope means by a “New Arianism,” and how the Council’s debates on Christ’s identity, unity, and doctrinal development continue to shape the Church.

In this video, Pedro will look at:

– The original Arian controversy and what sparked it.

– How the Nicene Creed became the foundation of Christian belief.

– Why Pope Leo XIV sees echoes of ancient errors in today’s culture.

– What Nicaea can teach us about unity, doctrine, and the life of the Church right now.

– The ongoing relevance of doctrinal development, from Nicaea to St. John Henry Newman.

Discuss this article!

Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

Liked this post? Take a second to support Where Peter Is on Patreon!
Become a patron at Patreon!

Pedro Gabriel, MD, is a Catholic layman and physician, born and residing in Portugal. He is a medical oncologist, currently employed in a Portuguese public hospital. A published writer of Catholic novels with a Tolkienite flavor, he is also a parish reader and a former catechist. He seeks to better understand the relationship of God and Man by putting the lens on the frailty of the human condition, be it physical and spiritual. He also wishes to provide a fresh perspective of current Church and World affairs from the point of view of a small western European country, highly secularized but also highly Catholic by tradition.

Tags:

Share via
Facebook
X (Twitter)
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Line
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Copy link
CopyCopied