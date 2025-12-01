A Conversation on “Faith in Crisis”

The Gospel Simplicity podcast — hosted by Austin Suggs — recently released a thoughtful and engaging interview with WPI contributor Andrew Likoudis about his new edited volume, Faith in Crisis. Their conversation explores some of the most urgent questions facing Catholics today: the meaning of tradition, the nature of authority, and how to remain rooted in the life of the Church during a time of competing interpretations and rising tensions. It is a generous, grounded discussion that is well worth your time.

(YouTube Link)

Faith in Crisis: Critical Dialogues in Catholic Traditionalism, Church Authority, and Reform brings together a remarkably wide range of Catholic voices, including many writers familiar to WPI readers: Rocco Buttiglioni wrote the foreword, and contributors include Robert Fastiggi, Rafael Luciani, Michel Therrien, Pedro Gabriel, Adam Rasmussen, Emmett O’Regan, Michael Lofton, and myself. Chapters were contributed by other well-known Catholics, including Cardinal Robert Sarah, apologist Jimmy Akin, Mike Aquilina, Dave Armstrong, Fr. Bernard Mulcahy, and the editor’s grandfather, James Likoudis. The book carries an imprimatur from Archbishop William E. Lori of Baltimore and an additional endorsement by the Brazilian Cardinal Odilo Scherer, who wrote, “I welcome initiatives such as this volume, Faith in Crisis, which seeks to reaffirm ecclesial communion and the authentic meaning of the liturgy. There is only one ‘Mass of the Ages’: the one regulated by the Church’s living Magisterium.”

Each chapter of the book examines different dimensions of today’s debates about the Magisterium, doctrinal development, and the lived experience of ordinary Catholics. Andrew’s work as editor reflects a sincere desire to approach these issues with clarity, fidelity, and a deep love for the Church.

If you are looking for a clear and charitable entry point into the conversations shaping Catholic life right now, both the podcast and the book are worthwhile places to begin. I encourage you to watch Austin’s interview with Andrew and consider picking up Faith in Crisis. It offers a meaningful way to reflect on this moment with honesty, trust, and hope for the path ahead.

Image: YouTube Screenshot.

