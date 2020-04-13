Peter’s Field Hospital: Interview with Christopher Lamb

In this special edition of Peter’s Field Hospital, Dan Amiri and I interview The Tablet‘s veteran Vatican correspondent Christopher Lamb about the ongoing resistance to Pope Francis from Catholic media and within the Church.

Lamb’s new book, The Outsider: Pope Francis and His Battle to Reform the Church (2020, Orbis Books) chronicles the story of the internal opposition that Francis has faced since the beginning of his papacy, the level of which is unprecedented for the modern papacy.

In this podcast, we discuss the motivations behind this resistance, as well as the roles played by figures including Cardinal Burke, Archbishop Viganò, Cardinal Sarah, Nicolas Diat, and the EWTN media organization.

Listen to this can’t-miss insider discussion about the movement to disrupt the papacy!

