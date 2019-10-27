Which Pope said this?

“My first word, uttered in silence and on my knees, has been a kiss on this soil (…) It’s like a kiss given in the hands of a mother, for the homeland is our earthly mother”
Pope St. John Paul II
Speech on the Welcome Ceremony on his Apostolic Travel to Poland
June 16th, 1983
Pedro Gabriel, MD, is a Catholic layman and physician, born and residing in Portugal. He is a medical oncologist, currently employed in a Portuguese public hospital. A published writer of Catholic novels with a Tolkienite flavor, he is also a parish reader and a former catechist. He seeks to better understand the relationship of God and Man by putting the lens on the frailty of the human condition, be it physical and spiritual. He also wishes to provide a fresh perspective of current Church and World affairs from the point of view of a small western European country, highly secularized but also highly Catholic by tradition.
“The Pope has been very clear that he does not support women’s ordination.”(Pedro Gabriel.)
Here’s the video of Pope Francis after the voting on the Synod turn out in favor of woman ordination to diaconate. Out 181 Bishops,
137 voted Yes and 30 voted No.
Pope Francis said “let us be heard, I accept the challenge”, and said he will reopen a new commission to further study the role of women diaconate in the primitive Church. Here’s the videolink
See, Pedro G.. The Holy Spirit is the one leading the Synod and Pope Francis being docile to the voice of the Holy Spirit had to set-aside his personal conviction to give way to the Will of the Holy Spirit.
The Church is at war right now heading towards Final Confrontation, and the ending is written in Genesis3:15, the Face of the Woman must shine in the Church in the end times, and women ordination is the one fear by satan as it reminded him that he’s defeat is in the hands of a Woman.
St.JP2 consecrated his life in the service of the Woman, his inspiration was taken from St.Montfort total consecration which prophesy the Remnant Church, the Apostles of the Last Times are all consecrated to the Woman. TOTUS TUUS.
That interpretation of Genesis 3:15 could charitably be described as novel.
Good timing Pedro. This along with the soon to follow Assisi gathering of various world religions (that onepeterfive called a sacrilege) just shows that Pope John Paul was an earth worshipping, all religions are the same modernist. Then that heretical JPII went and actually kissed the Koran! What the hell! And look, that sacrilegious Assisi event ended on the same day as this horrible idol and earth worshipping Amazon Synod – October 27! That has to be more than just a coincidence! I and many other faithful Catholics are scandalized! Don’t these popes know who the heathens are? Oh God I thank you that I am not like the rest of humanity – greedy, dishonest, adulterous. After all, I fast twice a week and pay tithes on my whole income!
At the synod, it was the ordination of women deacons, not the ordination of women to the priesthood. These are two separate issues, and the context of the sentence you are quoting from Pedro in your 1st line was about women’s ordination to the priesthood.