Are you concerned about the synod?

Some thoughts to consider if you’re at all concerned about the Synod on the Amazon or the final synod document:
1. A synod is ultimately just an advisory body for the pope. Likewise, the Amazon Synod was simply bishops and religious from the Amazon area coming together, as a unified assembly, to inform Pope Francis and Church leadership about the reality of Catholicism in the Amazon and to make the pope and the Church aware of the pastoral needs in the region. In other words, this wasn’t a group of ideologically-driven Europeans or Americans trying to change the Church.
We have to keep in mind that from the perspective of the Universal Church, American Catholics are the minority. Over 40% of all the world’s Catholics live in South America and only about 6% are in the US. We should be open to the idea that our understanding of the Catholic Church may not totally correspond to the worldwide reality of Catholicism.
2. The final synod document is simply an advisory document for the pope to do with as he pleases. It has no magisterial weight in itself. It’s not assisted or protected by the Holy Spirit in the way an official papal teaching is. The reality is that 99.9% of Catholics will never even read the final papal exhortation anyway, much less the synod document. Is it really prudent to get emotionally invested in the contents of the final report from the advisory committee?
3. Modern communications and social media have given Catholics a glimpse into how the sausage is made when it comes to magisterial teaching. This was not at all the case, even in the recent past. I don’t think this is necessarily a bad thing. However, it does mean that there’s more responsibility on us, individual Catholics, to be aware of the humanity and messiness that goes into how the Church governs and teaches. If I am not able to watch the process without doubting the promises that Jesus made about the final product, then it may be my responsibility to stop watching.
Fear or anxiety about what may be in the final papal document reveals a lack of trust in Christ and His promises to Peter. If this is where you are, consider asking the Holy Spirit for a renewed anointing of faith and possibly even the grace to step away from the news and commentary surrounding the synod.
Paul Fahey is a husband, father of four, parish director of religious education, and co-founder of Where Peter Is. He can be found at his website, Rejoice and be Glad: Catholicism in the Pope Francis Generation.
“this wasn’t a group of ideologically-driven Europeans or Americans trying to change the Church.” – many people would find that hard to believe, I would tend to agree with them.
That’s because that is the world you choose to live in, a world of suspicion and doubt of others, and certainty in yourself, and how you interpret things. That’s a choice. Why not try to take people at their word, trust Christ and his promise, have faith in the Church? Wouldn’t that be a lot easier and a lot less stressful?
Thanks so much Paul. We need to accept we are not all knowledgeable on all things, quite the contrary. We also don’t have a right to demand everything be explained to us. Some things are just not our business as a process plays out. I wonder how much people would like someone analyzing their work every step of the way. It’s just wrong, and there’s something wrong if you feel the need to do it.
The pope is human, the men in the synod are human, ascribing human traits to them is not beyond the pale. Other than that, the men chosen by the pope for the synod had made their agenda known before there even was a synod announced… so I fail to see how i am not taking them at their word. They gave no word.
It is not a question of not trusting that the right thing will happen in the end, but how much damage will be done in the mean time.
“Why not try to take people at their word, trust Christ and his promise, have faith in the Church? Wouldn’t that be a lot easier and a lot less stressful?”
Because in this day and age, trust is a mighty difficult thing, more so now than ever. In the Church, especially in the wake of all of the issues they have had. Even my pastor expressed his concerns at where this could lead.
Terry, there is a time and place for everything. Can you imagine trying to do your job, or raise your children under such scrutiny, with everyone interpreting your every move from their less than well informed position? We can’t possibly understand everything, we lack the experience in the subject matter, and in the process. We need to be humble able these things. There’s no sin in not understanding, but there certainly can be in assuming and projecting.
“If I am not able to watch the process without doubting the promises that Jesus made about the final product, then it may be my responsibility to stop watching.”
Is it not just as true to say that those making the sausage have an equivalent (if not greater) responsibility to keep in mind the world of instantaneous texts and images, and behave accordingly? Without even thinking too deeply about it I can come up with about a dozen things that the organizers of the Synod could have done in advance that would have prevented about 90% of the consternation and outrage. Putting all of the blame on the faithful and not the hierarchy is unjust, and worse, hauntingly similar to some other episodes in recent history.
” In other words, this wasn’t a group of ideologically-driven Europeans or Americans trying to change the Church.”
Given that a third of the voters are Germans, ethnic or otherwise, who were trained (in Germany) with modern german theology and sensibilities, and who tried to make this synod more about married priests and women deacons than about actual problems facing the region, I’m not sure I can agree with this.
Having said that, the rest of what you say is all true, and people shouldn’t freak out so much over its content, given the nature of the document.
I would add to Angelica’s comments that what distinguished this synod from others is that those attending it were all chosen by the Pope which is unique I believe, in other words it seems very unlikely indeed that he will not endorse their advisory recommendations. Most synods are open for all bishops etc to attend but not this one!!! I do also find it extraordinary that there was no mention of Our Lady of Aparecida at all, she was crowned Queen of Brazil by St Pius 10th in 1904, nor was there any mention of our Lady of Fatima consecrated to Brazil this year in the presence of the President of Brazil!! What we had instead was ‘Mother Earth’??? I presume this is all part of the need of a ‘messy church’ which Francis is so keen on!
Wayne, I think it’s so sad that so many Catholics trust their i-phones and their favorite media outlet more than they trust the pope. If the synod leads nowhere, and the people of the Amazon still have no priests to minister to their sacramental needs, the contant ragging on the holy father will not stop. If the synod leads to conditional ordination of married priests for regions that have no access to the sacraments, the holy father will be vilified as a modernist trying to change church law. (Which he actually has a right to do anyway, y’know? Church *law* not doctrine.) It doesn’t matter how much the vatican tries to do damage control. Y’all will read what you want into it anyway, so they have given up trying, obviously.