Which Pope said this?

December 7, 2024

Mary adds: “Let it be to me according to your word”. She does not say “let it be done as I want”, but “as You will”. She does not place any limitations on God. She does not think: “I will dedicate myself partly to him, I will deal with it and then I will do what I want”. No, Mary does not love the Lord when she feels like it, off and on. She lives by entrusting herself to God in all things and for all things. This is the secret of life. One who trusts God in everything can do everything.

(scroll down for answer)

Pope Francis

Angelus on the Solemnity

of the Immaculate Conception

December 8, 2018

