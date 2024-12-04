The Paglia Case: A Tale of Innocence and Betrayal in the Church

Editor’s note:

Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia — President of the Pontifical Academy for Life and Grand Chancellor of the Pontifical John Paul II Institute for Studies on Marriage and Family — has faced significant criticism during his tenure, particularly from conservative Catholic circles in North America. His communication style and his role in implementing Pope Francis’s reorientation of the missions of both institutions have led some to question his adherence to traditional Church teachings, particularly regarding sexual morality and pro-life issues, despite his repeated insistence that he adheres to Catholic doctrine. Sadly, these controversies often overshadow Archbishop Paglia’s commitment to the Church’s mission and his pastoral work, such as his longtime role as spiritual counsellor of the Community of Sant’Egidio. In the following article, Fabrizio Mastrofini (who serves as Media Director for the Pontifical Academy for Life) sheds light on another media trial Archbishop Paglia faced — a judicial investigation during his tenure as Bishop of Terni — which ultimately found no wrongdoing on his part. A new book explores the controversy in depth and provides greater insight into the life and legacy of one of the Church’s most interesting figures during the pontificate of Pope Francis.

Between 2012 and 2013, Terni — a historic city in central Italy’s Umbria region, known for St. Francis, Assisi, Perugia, and its vibrant cultural heritage — became the center of a sensational judicial and media scandal.

At the heart of the controversy was Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, who was charged with criminal conspiracy. The accusation sent shockwaves through the diocese, which was already reeling under a staggering debt of approximately 20 million euros, despite real estate assets worth 70 million. Now a new book recounts the details of this period, including efforts by dissatisfied clergy and laity to oppose Paglia, such as sending anonymous letters clamoring for intervention “from above” — that is, from the Vatican.

This book, The Paglia Case: The Story of the Plot that Shook Terni (Il caso Paglia – La storia del “complotto” che terremotò Terni, Intermedia Edizioni), revisits these tumultuous events.

In 2012, the judiciary launched an investigation into the diocese’s accounts and real estate transactions from previous years. The inquiry involved wiretaps, searches, and extensive reviews of financial records. Ultimately, nothing incriminating was found. While the Archbishop may have handled the diocese’s finances imprudently, there was no evidence of crime or personal enrichment.

Let’s state it plainly: the Archbishop is innocent.

Since 2016, Archbishop Paglia has served as president of the Pontifical Academy for Life and Grand Chancellor of the Pontifical John Paul II Institute for Studies on Marriage and Family. However, the aftermath of the judicial proceedings continues to cast a shadow over him — a situation emblematic of the Italian and Vatican contexts, where reputational damage often lingers even after exoneration. The Paglia Case reconstructs the events in detail and published court documents from these events for the first time.

The book highlights how, during his 12-year tenure as bishop of Terni, Paglia worked to restore the city and the surrounding region to prominence. His efforts unfolded against the backdrop of an industrial decline that would have far-reaching economic and social consequences in the years to come.

The judicial investigation abruptly halted Archbishop Paglia’s efforts in Terni. This conclusion isn’t mere speculation; it’s supported by the official decree of dismissal issued by an Italian judge three years later, on September 21, 2015. The judge declared the “total extraneousness of the present suspect (Archbishop Paglia), who, on the contrary, appears to have always acted, in the fulfillment of his pastoral mandate, with the sole meritorious objective of ensuring the city’s reality a redemption in social and cultural terms.”

In other words, the judge himself admitted the judiciary was wrong.

This is a typical Italian scenario, where an individual’s name is tarnished prior to their eventual exoneration.

Then there is a typical Vatican scenario, where leadership changes often undo previous initiatives. While the investigation was ongoing, Archbishop Paglia remained in Terni, serving as Apostolic Administrator from June 6, 2012. During this time, he developed a concrete plan to address the diocese’s estimated 20-million-euro debt with the assistance of a major international consulting firm. As the book details, the strategy involved banks purchasing a portion of the diocese’s real estate assets for 9.5 million euros, cutting the debt in half.

However, on February 2, 2013, Bishop Ernesto Vecchi, a former auxiliary bishop of Bologna, was appointed as the new Apostolic Administrator of the diocese. Vecchi scrapped Paglia’s plan and opted for a different approach: borrowing money from the Vatican Bank (IOR) and the Italian Bishops’ Conference to cover the debt. This resulted in a plan for the diocese to repay the 20-million-euro loan in installments until 2048.

It’s a familiar Vatican pattern: new leadership erases the accomplishments of their predecessors.

Why is this matter important to North American readers?

Archbishop Paglia has been unfairly labeled by some in the media as a “fixer,” a “heretic,” a “fraud,” or worse. He is not. Paglia’s positions on certain issues may invite debate and disagreement, but his honesty and integrity cannot be doubted. The media pounce on prey whenever they can. However, when they discover that there is nothing to discover, they rarely admit that they were wrong. This Italian book restoring Paglia’s historical truth deserves international attention. The Paglia Case is an important work that offers a compelling narrative of truth, integrity, and the enduring need for justice.

