What Faithful Catholics can learn from Ex-Scientologists

A couple of days ago, the Hollywood actress and former King of Queens star Leah Remini posted an image to her Instagram account.

It is a photo of her at the bedside of her fellow ex-Scientologist Mike Rinder, with whom she co-starred in Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath from 2016 to 2019 on the A&E network. News reports said that she took a last-minute cross-country flight to visit him as he continues to battle late-stage esophageal cancer.

Their documentary series investigated and exposed a long history of abuse, secrecy, and controversial practices in the Church of Scientology. The show also provided a platform for former Scientologists to share their experiences of psychological manipulation, financial exploitation, and family separation. In later seasons, the show branched out and explored similar trends in other high-control groups such as the Jehovah’s Witnesses and the Nation of Islam.

After the TV show ended its 3-season run, Remini and Rinder continued exposing Scientology and destructive cults through their podcast Fair Game.

Rinder’s hands are far from spotless. Introduced to Scientology by his parents at the age of five, he remained involved with the organization for approximately 46 years, until his departure in 2007. During his tenure in Scientology, he held several high-ranking positions, including serving as the head of its Office of Special Affairs, overseeing the church’s corporate, legal, and public relations matters at the international level. In this role, he lied, threatened, and intimidated others on behalf of Scientology and its leader, David Miscavige. He continued to do this even as he allegedly suffered dozens of physical attacks from Miscavige and was forced to live in “the Hole,” — essentially a prison-like detention center for high-ranking Scientologists who had fallen out of favor with Miscavige.

After leaving Scientology, his wife immediately divorced him and his two adult children broke off all contact with him — they “disconnected” from him after he became a “suppressive person” (Scientology-speak for an enemy of the church). Since then, he remarried and has another son and stepson, but he has spoken with great regret about his separation from his family and his hope for reconciliation with his two oldest children. He dedicated his memoir, A Billion Years: My Escape From a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology, to them, and opens with a letter to them. Here’s an excerpt:

When I did finally leave, I was astonished to discover that life beyond that wall—the non-scientology world—is not full of bogeymen, death, and destruction. It is a large, exciting, and vibrant place far less dangerous than we had been warned. It is in fact much healthier and more enjoyable than life inside the scientology mind prison. Since I escaped, I have been shouting back over the wall, throwing notes tied around stones, and skywriting to anyone who may look up—attempting to get the message through that there is a big, wide, beautiful world out here. I hope you can discover the real world for yourselves, too. No matter what you may think, it is never too late to start over. I was fifty-two when I began afresh. An old dog can learn new tricks. I owe it to you to try to tell you the truth, and I have to have faith that you, my own children, might eventually listen. Even the smallest crack in your conviction might lead to more questioning. And as soon as you begin questioning, the end of the nightmare is near.

If you Google Mike Rinder’s name, you will see dozens of websites — reportedly set up by Scientologists — that accuse him of lies, abuse, and criminal behavior (this is a common practice by Scientology against apostates and suppressive persons). In recent years, Rinder has also gotten himself into conflicts with other ex-members, many of whom point to his history as a top Scientology official who likely hasn’t divulged everything he knows — including crimes and cover-ups in which he may have been complicit.

Certainly he isn’t perfect, and there might be some truth to some of the ex-Scientologists’ concerns. Unlike other prominent ex-Scientologists such as Remini, Nicole Kidman, and Katie Holmes (all of whom returned to the Catholicism of their youth), Rinder has said he has not found religious faith since leaving Scientology. But he has acknowledged his responsibility for his past actions and the harm he caused during his time as a high-ranking Scientologist, particularly through his role in suppressing critics and spreading misinformation.

Rinder told Mormon Stories host John Dehlin in 2021 that he is motivated by a need to atone for these actions by exposing the truth about Scientology and helping those who have been hurt by the organization. His and Remini’s work to expose Scientology has caused a shift in the public’s perception of groups like Scientology, moving from seeing them as benign or quirky to recognizing the real harm they cause.

It seems to have made an impact. Although Scientology does not publish official membership figures, independent estimates suggest a steep decline in active participation. Scientology claims membership numbers in the millions. Current estimates suggest that active membership may now be in the tens of thousands, with some reports estimating fewer than 20,000 active members worldwide.

What does any of this have to do with Catholicism?

You might be wondering why am I writing about Scientology and ex-Scientologists on a Catholic blog.

Mike Rinder’s journey from a high-ranking official in Scientology to a vocal critic offers valuable insights for faithful Catholics. His story underscores the importance of discernment and personal integrity in one’s faith journey. Rinder’s eventual departure from Scientology, prompted by his recognition of systemic abuses, highlights the necessity of critically evaluating our own religious leaders — as well as our groups and practices — to ensure that we aren’t being coerced or manipulated into unhealthy spiritual practices and ways of thinking.

As Catholics, it is important to engage in continuous self-examination and to uphold the moral principles of our faith, even when faced with institutional challenges. Rinder’s advocacy for transparency and accountability resonates with the Catholic call for transparency and accountability from our leaderswithin the Church and the broader community. His commitment to exposing wrongdoing, despite personal costs, exemplifies the courage required to confront issues that may arise within any religious institution. Ultimately, Rinder’s experience encourages Catholics to balance faithful adherence with critical reflection.

I have argued in the past that although Catholicism as a whole is not a cult, there are many cult-like groups within Catholicism. Identifying and exposing spiritually abusive groups and leaders is absolutely necessary for the health of our Church. Rinder’s work serves to remind us of this principle.

But the most important lesson we might take from Mike Rinder’s life journey is that people can change. After spending most of his life working on behalf of a destructive and corrupt organization, he spent his final years working to bring the truth to light.

One of the most poignant moments for me in watching Scientology and the Aftermath was in the final episode of season one, in which cult expert and former Moonie Dr. Steven Hassan was interviewed. After describing cult mind-control tactics in groups like Scientology and the Moonies, Hassan remarked that he had seen every episode of the program to that point, and then he started to become emotional. Hassan said, “Scientology has threatened me, gone through my trash … they’ve had people in Nazi uniforms picketing outside my office, telling my neighbors that I’m evil person, I’m an anti-religious bigot.”

He then turned and looked directly at Mike Rinder and said, “I have to say, I was scared shitless of you for so many years. I love that you are modeling for ex-members of thousands of other cults that you can be a leader. You can do horrible things and you can wake up and be a human being. … I just think that what you’re doing is heroic.”

I have been moved deeply by the stories of Catholics who have had the courage to speak out after leaving high-control groups in the Church, from charismatic communities to the traditionalist movement. Speaking out for the truth comes at a high cost. These are the people “who hunger and thirst for righteousness.” Jesus said they will be satisfied.

It appears that Mike Rinder is in his last days. Keep him and his family and all those who speak out against injustice and corruption in your prayers.

Image credit: Adriana – stock.adobe.com

