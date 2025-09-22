Third Space Podcast: Colleen Dulle – Keeping the Faith

In this episode, I talked with Colleen Dulle about her new book, “Struck Down, Not Destroyed: Keeping the Faith as a Vatican Reporter.” The book is part journalism and part spiritual memoir. Colleen’s personal stories were deeply genuine in a way that invited me to reflect on my own experiences. In this conversation we talk about what it was like for her to write such a vulnerable memoir. Then we dive into topics like Jean Vanier, the canonization of Carlo Acutis, and how children can shape a person’s experience of God. It’s always great to interview Colleen, I hope you enjoy our conversation.

Colleen Dulle is the Vatican Correspondent at America and co-hosts the “Inside the Vatican” podcast. She contributes to Sacred Heart University’s “Go, Rebuild My House” church reform blog. Colleen is also the author of Struck Down, Not Destroyed: Keeping the Faith as a Vatican Reporter (Image, 2025).

Listen to the episode on your favorite podcast app or here: https://www.catholicthirdspace.com/p/22-colleen-dulle-keeping-the-faith

www.catholicthirdspace.com

Paul Fahey is currently a professional counselor, retreat leader, and the host of the Third Space podcast. He provides counseling for those who have been spiritually abused and creates resources for Church leaders to better safeguard their communities against all forms of abuse. He previously worked for eight years as the Director of Religious Education at a Catholic parish. Paul Fahey lives in Michigan with his wife, Kristina, and their five kids.

