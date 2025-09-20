Which Pope said this?

At its heart, “synergy” means working together – both with one another and with the Divine. Every authentic religious impulse fosters dialogue and cooperation, grounded in our innate awareness of the interdependence that binds individuals and nations. From this perspective, working together in harmony is not merely a pragmatic choice, but a reflection of the deeper order of reality. It aligns with the very fabric of our shared existence as members of the one human family. In the depth of our conscience, this awareness gives rise to a profound sense of solidarity – the conviction that we are responsible for one another. Solidarity, then, is synergy in action: the lived expression of loving our neighbor as ourselves on a global scale.
Such collaboration is not a call to erase differences, but rather an invitation to embrace diversity as a source of mutual enrichment. The Catholic Church, for her part, acknowledges and esteems all that is “true and holy” in other religions. Indeed, she seeks to foster authentic synergy by bringing the distinct gifts of each tradition to the table of encounter, where each faith contributes its unique wisdom and compassion in service of the common good.
Pope Leo XIV
Message to Participants in the 8th Congress
of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions
September 14, 2025
