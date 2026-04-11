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Which Pope said this?

by WPI Contributor · April 11, 2026

Written by WPI Contributor

It is enough to recall that the blood of millions, countless unheard-of sufferings, useless massacres and frightening ruins have sanctioned the agreement that unites you with an oath that ought to change the future history of the world: never again war, never again war! It is peace, peace, that has to guide the destiny of the nations of all mankind!

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Pope St. Paul VI

Address during the Visit to the United Nations

October 4, 1965

 

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