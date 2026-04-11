In calling for a permanent ceasefire – as the first step in a multilateral, seriously committed negotiated peace process – Pope Leo echoed the bold proclamations of the last several popes who have all called for ceasefires or the cessation of hostilities in the armed conflicts that continue to plague humanity.

With our horrific “forever wars” it appears that most people who do not find themselves in harm’s way have come to accept war as “normal.”

Perhaps it is because, as long as the missiles and drones are not exploding all around us, it is easy, and even preferable, to ignore the tragic fact that deadly, frightening explosions are being experienced by countless war-torn children and adults in many places, right now!

Following his Angelus prayer on March 22nd, Pope Leo once again expressed his deep concern for the ongoing situation in the Middle East, as well as other areas of the world “torn apart by war and violence.” He stressed that “we cannot remain silent in the face of the suffering of so many people, innocent victims of these conflicts.” This continuous violence wounds everyone — “what harms them, harms all of humanity.”

It is easy to go about our daily routines with hardly any thought or prayer – even during the Eucharist – to all of the suffering that war continues to bring to so many young and old, men and women, newborn little ones, and mothers carrying their unborn babies.

I am convinced it is very important to make a connection here that is almost never made by pro-peace advocates, nor pro-life advocates. That is, those of us who oppose abortion should also oppose war, in part, because war kills many pregnant women along with their unborn babies. In the same way, those of us who oppose war should also oppose abortion, because abortion is war upon innocent unborn babies. This is sound logic and aligns with solid Catholic theology.

Therefore, let us — as Catholic Christians — be evermore committed today and always to praying, teaching, preaching, writing, speaking, advocating, and demonstrating for an end to the abortion “wars” waged against unborn baby brothers and sisters in the womb as well as for an end to the armed combat wars that kill so many – especially countless innocent babies, children, and adults!

It is not an exaggeration to say that society is often divided in ways that divide those who work against each kind of violence. With feelings running so strong and often including intense anger, prayer becomes essential. May each of us, in our own way, invite all sides to calmly, respectfully negotiate and dialogue. As an essential first step, let us call for a “ceasefire” that ceases fiery words, fiery actions, and fiery weapons.

In our suffering world that seems to have always known violence and war, may God grant us trust and confidence that nonviolence and peace is possible and that, in fact, it is his will for us!

In this peaceful endeavor, may we take added encouragement from the inspired words of St. Paul to the Philippians: “Rejoice in the Lord always. I shall say it again: rejoice! Your kindness should be known to all. The Lord is near. Have no anxiety at all, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, make your requests known to God. Then the peace of God that surpasses all understanding will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:4).

Image: “Refugees” (CC BY-SA 2.0) by theglobalpanorama

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