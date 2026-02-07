fbpx

Which Pope said this?

by WPI Contributor · February 7, 2026

Written by WPI Contributor

It is true that in the Church, at times, the figure of the formator as “pedagogue”, engaged in transmitting instructions and religious competences, has prevailed over that of the “father” capable of generating faith. Our mission, however, is much loftier, and so we cannot stop at transmitting a doctrine, an observance, an ethic, but rather we are called to share what we live, with generosity, sincere love for souls, willingness to suffer for others, and unreserved dedication, like parents who sacrifice themselves for the good of their children.

Pope Leo XIV

Address to Participants in the Plenary Assembly

of the Dicastery for the Laity, the Family, and Life

February 6, 2026

 

