Which Pope said this?

It is true that in the Church, at times, the figure of the formator as “pedagogue”, engaged in transmitting instructions and religious competences, has prevailed over that of the “father” capable of generating faith. Our mission, however, is much loftier, and so we cannot stop at transmitting a doctrine, an observance, an ethic, but rather we are called to share what we live, with generosity, sincere love for souls, willingness to suffer for others, and unreserved dedication, like parents who sacrifice themselves for the good of their children.
(scroll down for answer)
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
Pope Leo XIV
Address to Participants in the Plenary Assembly
of the Dicastery for the Laity, the Family, and Life
February 6, 2026
Discuss this article!
Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.
Popular Posts