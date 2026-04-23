Leo Isn’t Out to Fight Trump — But the Conflict Is Real

Much of Pope Leo XIV’s journey to Africa has been overshadowed by a media firestorm over tweets and comments US President Donald Trump made about the pope, and sadly Leo’s message and the people of Algeria, Cameroon, Angola, and Equatorial Guinea have been drowned out by partisan voices on the other side of the world.

During the first half of the trip, many commentators treated Leo’s every reference to war, tyranny, and the manipulation of religion as a veiled reference to Donald Trump. Later, another perspective — pushed by pro-Trump Catholics including Bishop Robert Barron and echoed by Vice President JD Vance — insisted that Leo himself ruled that out, arguing that any supposed conflict between pope and president has been blown out of proportion.

Neither narrative gets it quite right. And now that the trip has concluded — with Leo reaffirming his message on the flight home — it is clearer than ever that both interpretations miss the deeper reality. Leo certainly did not go to Africa to fight Trump — but the dissonance between the principles of the Catholic faith and the president’s policies is real and substantive.

Leo himself tried to redirect the focus of his journey to the people of the four countries he was visiting. On the flight from Yaoundé to Luanda, he said he was visiting the continent “as a pastor, as the head of the Catholic Church, to be with, to celebrate with, to encourage and accompany all of the Catholics throughout Africa.” He complained that much of the coverage of his statements had become “commentary on commentary.”

The pope added that his Bamenda address — where he rebuked “those who manipulate religion and the very name of God for their own military, economic or political gain, dragging that which is sacred into darkness and filth” and condemned “an exploitation of God’s creation that must be denounced and rejected by every honest conscience” — had been prepared two weeks earlier. He explained, “it was looked at as if I was trying to debate again the president, which is not in my interest at all.”

Obviously, popes don’t spend 11 days traveling across a continent and visiting four countries to send veiled messages to a fifth country on the other side of the world. Their primary audience is always the people in front of them.

Remember when Pope Francis went to Iraq in 2021, the focus was on the suffering Christian community and interreligious dialogue. When he went to Canada in 2022, it was a penitential pilgrimage addressing the sad legacy of residential schools. In neither case did anyone seriously argue the trip was about sending messages to Washington.

Similarly, Pope Leo’s words and actions in Africa are anchored in local realities.

He traveled to Algeria, a country that is nearly 99% Sunni Muslim and only has a very small Catholic minority, where he honored the legacy of St. Augustine (who was born and died there) and promoted interfaith dialogue. He offered encouragement to the Christian community there, reminding those assembled “that we need one another, and that we need God.”

In Cameroon, Leo stepped directly into the heart of the Anglophone Crisis — a civil war that has cost thousands of lives — to champion local peace-building efforts, taking advantage of the temporary ceasefire declared by separatist groups specifically for his visit. Here he gave his powerful call for peace in Bamenda.

In Angola, Pope Leo challenged political leaders to “place the common good before every particular interest” and urged them to “break this cycle of interests, which reduces reality, and even life itself, to mere commodities.” He reinforced this message of justice in Saurimo where he made a pastoral visit to a nursing home for the elderly and celebrated Mass at the esplanade. In his homily, Leo cautioned the faithful against a superficial faith that treats God as a “guru or a good luck charm.”

At the final stop on his pilgrimage, Equatorial Guinea, Leo placed his focus on human dignity and mercy, visiting a psychiatric hospital and a prison. He also urged scholars at the National University to reject “an intelligence that no longer seeks to correspond to reality, but rather to twist it for its own purposes.”

Leo’s Message: Local and Universal

Clearly the primary audience for the pope’s messages in each of these places was the local people. If you’re reading them primarily as commentary on Washington, you’re not reading them on their own terms.

But the teachings of the pope, the leader of the Universal Church, can apply to the rest of the world as well. We cannot pretend his words are not directly relevant to the serious disagreements between the Trump administration and the Holy See on matters of grave importance. The tension did not emerge suddenly during this trip. It is the continuation of a pattern that has been building for more than a year — over immigration, military intervention, and the broader moral framing of global power.

The division between the administration and the Church on immigration rose to the surface in Pope Francis’s February 2025 letter to the US bishops, where he warned against narratives that “discriminate against and cause unnecessary suffering” to migrants and rejected policies grounded in force rather than human dignity. Francis explicitly challenged Trump’s rhetoric about undocumented immigrants, asserting, “The rightly formed conscience cannot fail to make a critical judgment and express its disagreement with any measure that tacitly or explicitly identifies the illegal status of some migrants with criminality.”

The tension over immigration emerged again in the US bishops’ November 2025 special message, their first of its kind in years, opposing “indiscriminate mass deportation” and “dehumanizing rhetoric.” You can see it in Leo’s own interventions on immigration, including his support for that statement and his insistence that migrants must be treated with dignity, not as problems to be managed.

In January, Leo’s focus shifted toward US military action, including the intervention in Venezuela. The signs of tension are also present in his address to diplomats, where he lamented that diplomacy based on dialogue and consensus was being replaced with “a diplomacy based on force,” and warned that “War is back in vogue and a zeal for war is spreading.” His words were widely read — not unreasonably — as applying in large part to the United States. That speech led directly to Department of Defense officials inviting the US papal nuncio, Cardinal Christophe Pierre, to an unprecedented and “peculiar” meeting at the Pentagon.

The latest example is the escalating US-Israeli conflict with Iran that began in late February. In the weeks that followed, Leo repeatedly intervened. At an April 11 prayer vigil for peace, he warned against the “delusion of omnipotence” driving modern warfare. In his Palm Sunday homily, he said bluntly that God “does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war.”

That was the context before Leo ever set foot in Africa. If the words Pope Leo delivered in Cameroon sound like they apply to President Trump’s foreign policy decisions, that is not because they were written strictly for him — but because the principles they uphold are universal, and those principles are now being tested.

As the trip concluded and Leo boarded his flight back to Rome, he did not retreat from these themes — he sharpened them. In his in-flight press conference, he also returned to the question of migration, urging nations to confront the deeper causes of displacement and calling for greater respect of human dignity, adding, “We must treat human beings humanely, not treat them worse than animals, as often happens.”

Leo’s refusal to turn this into a personal fight with Trump is exactly what you would expect from a pope. Leo’s trip to Africa was what he said it was: a pastoral journey. But the message was for all of us. There are “masters of war” all over the world, not just in Cameroon. The manipulation of religion to suit evil ends is a tale as old as time. And if the shoe fits…

Leo has refused to personalize the conflict with the Trump administration. But he has also refused to soften it. With his persistent advocacy for the rights of migrants and his consistent calls for peace, Pope Leo has shown tremendous backbone in two areas — immigration and war — that make President Trump and his diehard supporters uncomfortable. The question is whether US Catholics will take the pope’s message seriously.

Image: Vatican Media.

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