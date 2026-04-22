The Global Prayer Vigil for Peace

WPI covered the Prayer Vigil for peace last week, however, there was so much other breaking news that the story was likely lost in the torrent of posts and reflections that followed it. For that reason, we are reposting this piece that first appeared in The Association of U.S. Catholic Priests on April 14, 2026. We hope that it will help to shift our focus away from the international headlines, at least momentarily, and draw our attention to the peace that Pope Leo has been faithfully promoting throughout his Africa which will conclude tomorrow.

With a palpable sense of urgency to the immense suffering, death, and destruction, caused by the numerous armed conflicts raging throughout the world, Pope Leo led Catholics, and other people of good will, in an extraordinary Prayer Vigil for Peace on April 11.

Sharing in the Holy Father’s sense of urgency, an estimated 10,000 people gathered in person at St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome, along with millions of us gathered throughout the world via broadcasts and the internet, to pray the Rosary for peace – to pray for an end to the many wars destroying humanity.

After our praying the Rosary, Pope Leo gave a powerfully inspiring reflection challenging world leaders and all of us to reject war – all wars – and to prayerfully and actively commit ourselves to building a peaceful world, where war is no more.

The Holy Father said, “Prayer teaches us how to act. In prayer, our limited human possibilities are joined to the infinite possibilities of God. Thoughts, words and deeds then break the demonic cycle of evil and are placed at the service of the Kingdom of God. A Kingdom in which there is no sword, no drone, no vengeance, no trivialization of evil, no unjust profit, but only dignity, understanding and forgiveness.”

Tragically, unjust profits abound, especially in arms producing corporations which Pope Leo’s much admired predecessor Pope Francis condemned as “money soiled with innocent blood”.

Continuing with his reflections during the Prayer Vigil for Peace, Pope Leo boldly declared: “Death enslaves those who have turned their backs on the living God, turning themselves and their own power into a mute, blind, and deaf idol (see: Ps 115:4–8), to which they sacrifice every value, demanding that the whole world bend its knee”.

“Enough of the idolatry of self and money! Enough of the display of power! Enough of war! True strength is shown in serving life.”

Turning his thoughts, and hopefully our thoughts, to the children trapped in the ravages of adult wars, the Holy Father spoke of the countless letters he receives from war-torn children. “In reading them, one perceives, through the lens of innocence, all the horror and inhumanity of actions that adults boast of with pride. Let us listen to the voices of children!

Dear brothers and sisters, there are certainly binding responsibilities that fall to the leaders of nations. To them we cry out: Stop! It is time for peace! Sit at the table of dialogue and mediation, not at the table where rearmament is planned and deadly actions are decided! Yet there is a no less significant responsibility that falls to all of us — men and women from all over the world. We are an immense multitude that rejects war not only in word, but also in deed. Prayer calls us to leave behind whatever violence remains in our hearts and minds.

We must not allow ourselves to feel overwhelmed by the hellish powers of war. For as followers of the Prince of Peace, we know that love is indeed more powerful than the hatred of war. So, in the words of Pope Leo, “Let us believe once again in love, moderation and good politics. We must form ourselves and get personally involved, each following our own calling.

Everyone has a place in the mosaic of peace!

Image: “St. Peter’s Basilica” (CC BY 2.0) by mrsjpvan2

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