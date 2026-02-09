Can Catholics Ignore Prudential Teachings?

What exactly are prudential teachings—and how much authority do they really carry?

In this video, Pedro Gabriel explains where prudential judgments fit within the hierarchy of the magisterium, why they are often misunderstood, and how they are frequently misused to sidestep Church teaching altogether.

While prudential teachings are not infallible, they are far more authoritative than many Catholics assume, and dismissing them casually can lead to serious theological and moral errors.

