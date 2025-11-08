fbpx

Which Pope said this?

by WPI Contributor · November 8, 2025

Written by WPI Contributor

Today, I repeat: the Church needs you at the frontiers — whether they be geographical, cultural, intellectual or spiritual. These are places of risk, where familiar maps are no longer sufficient. There, like Ignatius and the Jesuit martyrs who followed him, you are called to discern, innovate and trust in Christ. . . When the Spirit leads the apostolic body elsewhere for a greater good, this may require letting go of long-cherished structures or roles — an exercise of Ignatian ‘holy indifference.’

A major frontier today is the path of synodality within the Church. The synodal journey calls all of us to listen more deeply to the Holy Spirit and to one another, so that our structures and ministries may be more agile, more transparent, and more responsive to the Gospel. I thank you for your contributions to the synodal process, especially in helping ecclesial communities discern how to walk together in hope.

Another essential frontier lies in reconciliation and justice, especially in a world torn apart by conflict, inequality and abuse.

(scroll down for answer)

.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.

.

Pope Leo XIV

Address to the Major Superiors of the Society of Jesus

October 24, 2025

Discuss this article!

Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

Liked this post? Take a second to support Where Peter Is on Patreon!
Become a patron at Patreon!
17 Shares

Tags:

Share via
Facebook
X (Twitter)
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Line
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Copy link
CopyCopied