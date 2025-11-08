Which Pope said this?

Today, I repeat: the Church needs you at the frontiers — whether they be geographical, cultural, intellectual or spiritual. These are places of risk, where familiar maps are no longer sufficient. There, like Ignatius and the Jesuit martyrs who followed him, you are called to discern, innovate and trust in Christ. . . When the Spirit leads the apostolic body elsewhere for a greater good, this may require letting go of long-cherished structures or roles — an exercise of Ignatian ‘holy indifference.’
A major frontier today is the path of synodality within the Church. The synodal journey calls all of us to listen more deeply to the Holy Spirit and to one another, so that our structures and ministries may be more agile, more transparent, and more responsive to the Gospel. I thank you for your contributions to the synodal process, especially in helping ecclesial communities discern how to walk together in hope.
Another essential frontier lies in reconciliation and justice, especially in a world torn apart by conflict, inequality and abuse.
Pope Leo XIV
Address to the Major Superiors of the Society of Jesus
October 24, 2025
