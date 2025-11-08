“I Was Hungry” A Call to Action For US Catholics

On Friday, November 8, the United States Supreme Court halted a lower court’s ruling that the Trump Administration must fully fund SNAP. Feeding America’s chief marketing and communications officer, Monica Lopez Gonzalez, said that the current “situation is catastrophic” and that “42 million people are having a hard time affording groceries, and their lives are being disrupted because their benefits are being disrupted.” They are hungry and, as Catholics, Jesus made it very clear what our responsibility is to those who hunger (Matthew 25:31-46).

Last week, Archbishop Timothy Broglio, the president of the USCCB, voiced his concern about the situation Americans now find ourselves in:

[The failure to fund SNAP] places the burdens of this shutdown most heavily on the poor and vulnerable of our nation, who are the least able to move forward. This consequence is unjust and unacceptable. The U.S. bishops have consistently advocated for public policies that support those in need. I urgently plead with lawmakers and the Administration to work in a bipartisan way to ensure that these lifesaving programs are funded, and to pass a government funding bill to end the government shutdown as quickly as possible.

Throughout the United States, Catholic organizations are doing what they can to meet the sudden need. On a national level, Catholic Charities USA is working to provide for the hungry. Local branches of Catholic Charities are also working with partners to meet the needs of those in their communities and many have established ways to donate to these programs.

Additional ways that Catholics and others can help feed those who are suffering from the loss of SNAP funding include: providing gift cards and money directly to individuals in need, assisting with other costs of living (such as transportation and rent), supporting local foodbanks, and shopping with SNAP recipients at bulk purchase stores like BJs and Costco.

Helping individuals to access food is another way to help. The Flashfood App allows users to purchase soon-to-expire food from participating stores at up to 50% off. Another resource, Foodsource.net, allows users to find local food resources based on their zip code.

Ultimately, of course, we have a responsibility as Catholics to foster a world where withholding food for political reasons is unconscionable. Yet, the current situation does not give us the luxury of thinking in terms of future goals. We must do what we can in the present moment so that when we read the words of Jesus in Matthew 25, we do not find ourselves among those who denied His basic needs but can instead count ourselves among those who feed Him by feeding His brothers and sisters.

