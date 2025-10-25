fbpx

Which Pope said this?

October 25, 2025

Written by WPI Contributor

By her nature, the Church is in solidarity with the world of migrants who, with their variety of languages, races, cultures and customs, remind her of her own condition as a people on pilgrimage from every part of the earth to their final homeland. This vision helps Christians to reject all nationalistic thinking and to avoid narrow ideological categories. It reminds them that the Gospel should be incarnated in life in order to become its leaven and soul, also through a constant effort to free it from the cultural incrustations that inhibit its inner dynamism.

(scroll down for answer)

Pope St. John Paul II

Message for the 85th World Migration Day, 1999

