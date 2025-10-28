“But That’s Not Intrinsically Evil!” And Other Misconceptions

Many Catholics use the phrase “not intrinsically evil” as if, in practice, it automatically means something is good or morally acceptable. But that’s not what the Church actually teaches.
In this video, Pedro Gabriel unpacks one of the most misunderstood concepts in Catholic moral theology nowadays: intrinsically evil acts.
Here, he explores what the term really means, and also clear up three common misconceptions:
– That just saying “it’s not intrinsically evil” constitutes sufficient justification to advocate for a certain policy;
– That all intrinsically evil acts are always mortal sin or always the gravest kinds of sins
– That there are always iterations when a non-intrinsically evil act can be justified.
Pedro also shows how this distinction helps us understand controversial topics like the death penalty, war, and Catholic social teaching — and why, rather than ignoring the Church’s guidance, these are the moments we need it the most.
