A Warning about “The Warning”

Christine Watkins’s 2019 book, The Warning: Testimonies and Prophecies of the Illumination of Conscience, a bestseller on Amazon for years, predicts a future global event — a time-stopping “illumination of conscience” — during which every person on earth will momentarily see their soul as God sees it. According to proponents of this prediction, everyone will experience a direct revelation of the state of their soul and their standing before God.

Interest in this alleged prophecy has recently been renewed by the release of the feature film The Great Warning, which dramatizes the predicted global illumination of conscience described in the book. The film has received endorsements from some bishops — including Bishop David Ricken of Green Bay, who publicly praised it as “very impactful” — raising concerns among Catholics about the appearance of ecclesial approval for unverified private revelations.

The Warning highlights individuals who claim to have already undergone similar private experiences — moments of mystical insight or illumination in which they suddenly perceived their sins — with these testimonies offered as previews of what all humanity will one day face. Additionally, The Warning recounts prophecies attributed to saints, mystics, and alleged Marian apparitions that, according to Watkins, foretell a future illumination of conscience.

This event, according to several of these figures, could be so terrifying that a person might die of fright. For example, Vince Sigala, one of the alleged seers who recounts his experiences in the book, says, “Simply put, they will die of sheer fright at the sight of their own sin. That is how I understood this. Some will drop dead, some will convert, and others will completely reject God and become possessed by Satan.”

The Warning, along with various prophecies shared on the website Countdown to the Kingdom (which Watkins co-founded), has both devoted followers and people anxious and asking questions about its claims of chastisement and a coming warning.

Has the Church officially weighed in on the idea of a future illumination of conscience? Is there any strong, solid evidence that the Church has recognized any prediction of such an event or granted approval to a message from a private revelation that explicitly states that it will happen?

We’ve found that none of the evidence given in The Warning meets this standard of both clarity and full approval.

Red Flags from the Beginning

The Warning begins with deception — even on its cover. The current edition (with a gold cross, replacing the white cross of earlier printings) bears a bold claim of an imprimatur that is, in fact, invalid. An imprimatur signifies that a local bishop has reviewed a book and found it free of doctrinal error. Falsely advertising one is a grave matter: it gives the illusion of Church approval where none exists.

This unauthorized imprimatur was issued by Ramón C. Argüelles, the former archbishop of Lipa in the Philippines. As reported by the Manila Times, Archbishop Argüelles resigned after the Vatican intervened in response to his 2015 declaration that a supposed 1948 Marian apparition in Lipa was “worthy of belief.” His claim contradicted a 1949–1951 Church investigation that had concluded the events were “not of supernatural origin.”

In 2024, Cardinal Víctor Fernández, prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF), released a text revealing that Pope Pius XII had personally approved the 1951 ruling rejecting the apparition as constat de non supernaturalitate (“it is established that it is not supernatural”). The five-page decree detailed that the prioress of the Carmelite convent confessed to fabricating aspects of the phenomenon, including manipulating rose petals to appear imprinted with sacred images and instructing the nuns to maintain the deception before Vatican investigators.

The DDF document also traced decades of local confusion and disregard for the Vatican’s ruling, culminating in a 2016 decree reaffirming the definitive nature of the 1951 judgment declaring the Lipa events non-supernatural.

Canon law is clear: only the diocesan bishop — not a retired prelate — may grant a valid imprimatur. As Kevin Symonds explained, Archbishop Argüelles had no authority to issue one for The Warning. This was not his first such infraction; in 2005 and 2021, respectively, he approved books by the late Greek Orthodox mystic Vassula Ryden, whose messages were condemned by both the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith and the Orthodox Ecumenical Patriarchate.

Compounding the problem, The Warning includes a foreword by Gavin Ashenden, a former bishop of the Church of England who is now a Catholic layman but has never been a bishop in the Catholic Church — a fact undisclosed in the book. From the outset, these irregularities raise questions about the author’s credibility. EWTN theologian Colin Donovan remarked on Facebook that “such behavior is a negative sign of a private revelation’s authenticity.”

Alleged Historical Predictions of the Illumination of Conscience

The Claimed Apparitions at Garabandal

Garabandal is the first known private revelation with an explicit reference to a warning or worldwide illumination of conscience. While the Church has not given a definitively negative ruling on Garabandal, the local bishops have consistently stated that the supernatural character of the apparitions could not be confirmed. Therefore, Garabandal does not meet the standard of having been declared of supernatural origin.

Servant of God Maria Esperanza

The Venezuelan mystic Maria Esperanza Medrano de Bianchini (1928–2004) is cited as another source of messages regarding a coming illumination. The apparition was approved by the local bishop; however, according to a source at the shrine in Betania, the messages are still under review by theologians. Watkins cites this message of Betania in her book:

“Little children, I am your Mother, and I come to seek you so that you may be able to prepare yourselves to be able to bring my message of reconciliation: There is coming the great moment of a great day of light. The consciences of this beloved people must be violently shaken so that they may ‘put their house in order’ and offer to Jesus the just reparation for the daily infidelities that are committed on the part of sinners … it is the hour of decision for mankind.”

The message could be interpreted as a coming illumination of conscience, but it is ambiguous and lacks clarity. In an interview published in The Bridge to Heaven: Interviews with Maria Esperanza of Betania by Michael Brown, Maria Esperanza says, “In the coming years a new light from Heaven will illuminate hearts.” This statement, along with the message above, could mean increased graces of conversion. Without further explanation, there is no way to definitively conclude that Maria’s messages indicate a worldwide illumination. The apparitions in Betania have some approval, but the messages do not clearly describe a coming warning.

The “Great Day” of St. Edmund Campion

St. Edmund Campion is said to be the earliest saint to mention the illumination of conscience. He is quoted as having said, “I pronounced a great day, not wherein any temporal potentate should muster, but wherein the terrible Judge should reveal all men’s consciences and try every man of each kind of religion. This is the day of change, this is the Great Day which I threatened, comfortable to the well-being, and terrible to all heretics.”

The quote comes from a book first published in 1719, Cobbett’s Complete Collection of State Trials and Proceedings for High Treason and Other Crimes and Misdemeanors. The comment was made during St. Edmund’s trial for treason in 1581. He was accused of plotting against the queen for wanting to impose the “Romish Religion” in England and for pledging allegiance to the pope instead of the queen.

St. Edmund was accused of threatening in a sermon a day “wherein the pope, the King of Spain, and the Duke of Florence have appointed to invade this realm.” St. Edmund responded to the charge: “Whereupon, as in every pulpit every Protestant doth, I pronounced a great day, not wherein any temporal potentate should muster, but wherein the terrible Judge should reveal all men’s consciences and try every man of each kind of religion. This is the day of change, this is the Great Day which I threatened, comfortable to the well-being, and terrible to all heretics. Any other day than this, God he knows, I meant not.”

The context of the quote indicates that St. Edmund was referring to the Last Judgment, as Protestants would have preached about as well.

The Diary of St. Faustina Kowalska

St. Faustina is frequently credited as having prophesied a coming illumination, but her diary contains no specific mention of a worldwide illumination. The passages cited as support are entries #36 and #86.

Diary entry #36 states: “Once I was summoned to the judgment (seat) of God. I stood alone before the Lord. Jesus appeared such as we know him during his Passion. After a moment, his wounds disappeared, except for five — those in his hands, his feet, and his side. Suddenly I saw the complete condition of my soul as God sees it. I could clearly see all that is displeasing to God. I did not know that even the smallest transgressions will have to be accounted for.”

St. Faustina experienced her own illumination; however, this is common among saints and even everyday people who practice mental prayer and pursue a life of union with God. An individual’s illumination, however, is not proof that a worldwide, simultaneous illumination is coming.

Diary entry #86 says: “All light in the heavens will be extinguished, and there will be great darkness over the whole earth. Then the sign of the cross will be seen in the sky, and from the openings where the hands and the feet of the Savior were nailed will come forth great lights which will light up the earth for a period of time. This will take place shortly before the last day.”

In the case of St. Faustina, one has to conflate two different things to reach the conclusion of a worldwide illumination of conscience: her personal illumination and a vision of a sign in the sky (involving light during darkness). The element of light is used in both cases but with different meanings. Also, #86 speaks of this event happening “shortly before the last day,” which does not match the timeline of an illumination followed by an extended period of peace.

Personal Testimonies of the Great Warning

In addition to St. Faustina, The Warning gives as evidence for a worldwide illumination the experiences of certain contemporary individuals who have undergone their own illumination. Watkins shares the stories of C. Alan Ames, Father Steven Scheier, Vince Sigala, Sister Nicholina Kohler, Father Rick Wendell, Dale Recinella, Christopher Winters, Rhonda L’Heureux, Christina Georgotas, Carter Smith, and Marino Restrepo. As mentioned above, such individual illuminations are not uncommon among the saints, in cases of radical conversions, in those who have had near-death experiences and have returned from their particular judgment, and in the lives of everyday people who practice mental prayer and grow in union with God. In the last example, such people are given their illumination gradually as they spend time with God in deep prayer. They may go on to experience a deeper illumination like that of the saints as they grow in sanctity. That some people have experienced such illumination is not proof that a worldwide simultaneous illumination is coming.

Blessed Anna Maria Taigi

Blessed Anna Maria Taigi (1769–1837), an Italian mystic, is quoted as having predicted a worldwide illumination in 1836; she is alleged to have said, “A great purification will come upon the world preceded by an illumination of conscience in which everyone will see themselves as God sees them.” The only evidence for this quote, however, is from a book written much later, The Miracle of Illumination of All Consciences by Thomas W. Petrisko, published in 2000. A primary source for this quote cannot be located.

Pope Pius IX

Pope Pius IX is another figure cited for a statement about the illumination. Like Blessed Anna Maria Taigi’s quote, an original source has not yet been found. Pope Pius IX is alleged to have said:

“Since the whole world is against God and His Church, it is evident that he has reserved the victory over His enemies to Himself. This will be more obvious when it is considered that the root of all our present evils is to be found in the fact that those with talents and vigor crave earthly pleasures, and not only desert God, but repudiate Him altogether; thus it appears they cannot be brought back to God in any other way except through an act that cannot be ascribed to any secondary agency, and thus all will be forced to look to the supernatural, and cry out: ‘From the Lord is this come to pass and it is wonderful in our eyes … There will come a great wonder, which will fill the world with astonishment. This wonder will be preceded by the triumph of revolution. The Church will suffer exceedingly. Her servants and her chieftain will be mocked, scourged and martyred.”

The source of this quote is The Prophets and Our Times by Rev. Gerald Culleton (p. 206), originally published in 1941 and now in the public domain.

Like the St. Faustina quotes, no worldwide illumination is explicitly stated. Pope Pius is alleged to have mentioned a “great wonder,” but he does not elaborate on what that means.

Heede, Germany

The apparition at Heede, Germany also does not explicitly state that there will be a worldwide illumination of conscience. One message from Heede says: “I am coming, and with Me, peace shall come. I will build my Kingdom with a small number of elect. This Kingdom will come suddenly, sooner than what one thinks. I will make My light shine, which to some will be blessing and to others darkness. Humanity will recognize My love and My power.” Again, there is no clear reference to a worldwide illumination.

Elizabeth Kindelmann

Elizabeth Kindelmann is also cited as a source, but like Maria Esperanza, none of her messages indicate the illumination of conscience. While her writings have an imprimatur, this is not the same as having been officially declared “worthy of belief” by the Church. Similarly, Luz de Maria Bonilla is cited as a source, but because her alleged locutions are ongoing, they cannot yet be evaluated for authenticity by her local bishop.

Fr. Gobbi

Father Stefano Gobbi is also cited as having predicted a coming illumination. Watkins cites a message of Father Gobbi included in his book To the Priests, Our Lady’s Beloved Sons. This book has an imprimatur, but as mentioned before, an imprimatur is not the same as a statement from the Church declaring a prophecy to be of supernatural origin. To date, Father Gobbi has not received such a declaration. His message dated May 22, 1988, states: “With His divine love, He will open the doors of hearts and illuminate consciences. Every person will see himself in the burning fire of divine truth. It will be a judgment in miniature, and then Jesus will bring His glorious reign in the world.” There are other messages to this effect, so here we have the clarity we are seeking — but without any ecclesial approval. It is worth noting that Father Gobbi had some prophecies in his book that have already proven false, including one message that all these promises were to have come true by the end of 1998.

Matthew Kelly of Dynamic Catholic

Catholic writer and speaker Matthew Kelly claims to have received a message from God the Father on June 5, 1993. Kelly published his locutions in a book titled Words from God in 1993. The message cited by Watkins in The Warning is lengthy and begins, “The Mini-Judgment is a reality. People no longer realize that they offend Me. Out of My infinite mercy, I will provide a Mini-Judgment. It will be painful, very painful, but short. You will see your sins; you will see how much you offend Me, every day.” This message is clear about a coming illumination of conscience, but the Archdiocese of Sydney has not published a statement regarding Kelly’s locutions, so no full approval has been granted.

Janie Garza

Janie Garza of Austin, Texas, published books on her locutions written in dialogue format. She has shared a message claimed to be from St. Joseph that says, “Many people continue to live in sin, and forget that the day is coming when they will be allowed to see the state of their souls. What a terrible time this will be for many, many souls. Many will die, for they will not be able to withstand knowing the truth about the condition of their souls.” Another message she says is from Jesus states, “Our humble servant, the illumination that will take place will be for a short period. During this time My Father will allow all of humanity to see the state of their souls as My Father sees their souls.” Janie has the permission of her local bishop to share her messages, but there has been no definitive judgment on the supernatural origin of these messages. Similarly, Luz de Maria Bonilla speaks of a coming illumination and has received an imprimatur in the past. Her alleged locutions are ongoing, and no definitive judgment on their supernaturality has been given.

The “Prophet of the End Times”: Fr. Michel Rodrigue

Fr. Michel Rodrigue is a priest in Quebec who has claimed that the illumination of conscience is imminent (in 2024, he predicted it would happen during October’s Synodal Assembly in Rome), as well as other claimed prophecies and visions. Christine Watkins promoted his messages and defended his character. Until September 2020, he also claimed that he had the approval of his bishop to speak about his alleged mystical experiences. He also claimed to be an exorcist. However, Kevin Symonds published a September 3, 2020, statement by Bishop Gilles Lemay of Amos, Quebec (where Rodrigue resides), which said, “He is presented as the ‘Apostle of the End Times’ and an official exorcist of the Church. I would like to make it clear that he was never appointed official exorcist of the Diocese of Amos.” Regarding Father Michel’s messages, Bishop Lemay wrote, “I did not and do not approve of his teaching with regard to his locutions and visions.”

Symonds also posted a September 9 statement from Bishop Robert Bourgon of the Diocese of Hearst-Moosonee (where Rodrigue was incardinated but had not served since 2011). The bishop wrote, “In union with Bishop Lemay, I express total disavowal of the messages and prophecies presented by Father Michel Rodrigue. I also refute his claim to be ‘an official exorcist of the Church.’ Father Rodrigue currently has no pastoral charge or function in the Diocese of Amos nor in our diocese. He still resides in the Diocese of Amos.”

Conclusion

Could there be a coming illumination of conscience? It is possible, should God choose to give such a grace — but there is no firm, Church-approved message that says so. What is a person to do, given the ambiguity surrounding these prophecies? If what a person longs for is his own illumination of conscience — in getting to know God and His will and having abiding peace and joy — then his time would be better spent learning and practicing mental prayer and pursuing a life of union with God. And if one day a worldwide illumination were to be given, he would be well prepared for such a meeting with God. More importantly, he will be well prepared to meet God face-to-face in the particular judgment when his life is over.

