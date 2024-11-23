fbpx

Which Pope said this?

by WPI Contributor · November 23, 2024

Written by WPI Contributor

But migrations, by bringing together people belonging to diverse religions during daily coexistence, made this sense of belonging one of the elements of social diversification. The countries that, in this sector, experienced the most delicate changes are, without a doubt, the Western countries, of a Christian majority. In some of them, the plurality of religions is not only widespread, but deeply rooted, because the migratory flow has been present for quite some time. Some governments have already conceded to the most consistent religious groups the status of recognized religion, with the benefits that this entails regarding protection, competence, freedom of action and economical support for religious and social initiatives.

The Church, by recognizing freedom of religion to all human beings, is favorable to such legislation. By nourishing esteem and respect for the adherents of various religions, she wishes to establish with them relationships of effective cooperation and, in a climate of trust and dialogue, she wishes to cooperate towards a solution of the emerging problems of modern society.

(scroll down for answer)

.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.

.

Pope St. John Paul II

Message for the Celebration of

the World Day for the Migrant and Refugee, 1997

Discuss this article!

Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

Liked this post? Take a second to support Where Peter Is on Patreon!
Become a patron at Patreon!

Tags:

Share via
Facebook
X (Twitter)
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Line
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Copy link
CopyCopied