Mexican bishops’ statement on the Mayan liturgical adaptations

[Editor’s note: On November 22, the Mexican Episcopal Conference (CEM) released an official statement on the earlier news (and false rumors) about the pope’s approval of cultural adaptations to the Roman Rite for indigenous Catholic Communities in Mexico. Given the wide circulation of lies about these adaptions in the English-speaking world, I have translated the statement from the original Spanish. —ML]

Mexican Episcopal Conference

EXPLANATORY NOTE ON APPROVED LITURGICAL ADAPTATIONS

The Mexican Episcopal Conference (CEM), in light of various interpretations spread about the recent adaptations to the Ordinary of the Mass approved by the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, considers it necessary to make the following clarifications:

1. Scope of the approval

– These adaptations have been approved exclusively for the Tseltal, Tsotsil, Chol, Tojolabal, and Zoque communities and not for other communities of the faithful who do not belong to these indigenous peoples.

– These are optional adaptations to the Ordinary Mass of the Roman Rite.

– They do not constitute a new rite nor a substantial modification of the structure of the Mass of the Roman Missal.

– There is no “Mayan rite” or “Mayan Mass.”

2. Approved Adaptations

The three authorized adaptations are limited to:

(a) The ministry of the Principal:

– This is a person recognized in the community who collaborates in specific moments of community prayer, as a monitor.

– The principal acts always under the invitation of the priest who presides the celebration.

– The principal invites the assembly to pray aloud at certain moments of the celebration.

– At no time does the principal assume the role of presider over the Eucharistic celebration.

b) The ministry of incensation:

– It is performed at the times provided for in the Roman Missal.

– It incorporates the traditional use of incense proper to the communities.

– It is designated by the diocesan Bishop.

c) Prayer of the assembly moderated by the Principal:

– Under the priest presider, the Principal invites the assembly to pray aloud, presenting to God their personal and communal intentions.

– The assembly may stand or kneel.

– It is performed only at one of the following three moments of the Mass:

1) at the beginning of Mass, after the greeting;

2) during the prayer of the faithful;

3) at the thanksgiving, after communion; in this case, this prayer may be performed with bodily movement accompanied by appropriate music. It is not a ritual dance, but rhythmic swaying of the body.

3. Important clarifications

It is necessary to specify that the following have NOT been approved:

– A “Mayan rite.”

– Ritual dances during the celebration.

– Use of a “Mayan altar.”

– Prayers to the cardinal points.

– Turning over the role of the liturgical presider to lay persons.

4. Context of the adaptations

These adaptations are the result of:

– A careful process of diocesan discernment.

– The study and approval by the CEM.

– The recognitio of the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments.

– Respect for both the nature of the liturgy and legitimate cultural expressions.

5. Implementation

– The adaptations, which are optional, will be implemented gradually.

– Necessary training will be provided for priests and pastoral agents.

– A pastoral follow-up of their application will be maintained.

The Mexican Episcopal Conference reiterates its commitment to the authentic inculturation of the liturgy, always in communion with the universal Church and under the guidance of the Magisterium.

Mexico City, November 22, 2024

+ Ramón Castro Castro

Bishop of Cuernavaca

President

+ Bishop Héctor Mario Pérez Villarreal

Auxiliary Bishop of Mexico

Secretary General

+ Archbishop Víctor Sánchez Espinosa

Archbishop of Puebla

President of the E.C. for Liturgical Pastoral Ministry

Click here for the official statement in Spanish.

Image: Templo La Merced en San Cristobal Las Casas, Chiapas, Mexico. By Jorge Correa Sandoval – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=21847072

