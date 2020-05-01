Wednesdays with Pope Francis: The Church

In this catechesis series, Pope Francis teaches us about the Church.
This is the third course in the “Wednesdays with Pope Francis” series. The first course was on the sacraments. The second course was on the gifts of the Holy Spirit.
This free resource includes no original content from WPI but rather organizes Pope Francis’s audiences into an easily accessible format. In addition, you can track your progress, share your thoughts, and ask questions.
Daniel Amiri is a Catholic layman and finance professional. A graduate of theology and classics from the University of Notre Dame, his studies coincided with the papacy of Benedict XVI whose vision, particularly the framework of “encounter” with Christ Jesus, has heavily influenced his thoughts. He is a husband and a father to three beautiful children. He serves on parish council and also enjoys playing and coaching soccer.