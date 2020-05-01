Printable Rosary Guides for May 2020

This week, Pope Francis once again called upon the faithful to pray the Rosary. He requested that we pray the Rosary every day in the month of May, and he provided two additional prayers to Our Lady that he will be praying following the Rosary for the month.

He writes:

I want to encourage everyone to rediscover the beauty of praying the Rosary at home in the month of May. This can be done either as a group or individually; you can decide according to your own situations, making the most of both opportunities. The key to doing this is always simplicity, and it is easy also on the internet to find good models of prayers to follow. I am also providing two prayers to Our Lady that you can recite at the end of the Rosary, and that I myself will pray in the month of May, in spiritual union with all of you. I include them with this letter so that they are available to everyone.

Well, look no further! I’ve put together a printable Rosary Guide. It’s two letter-sized pages, in clear print, with all the prayers and mysteries of the Rosary to get you started, as well as the two new prayers.

May 2020 Rosary Guide