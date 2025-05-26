Third Space Podcast: Jordan Daniel Wood – Threatening Hell

This is part two of a two part conversation with Jordan Daniel Wood. In this first part, we discussed a recent lecture that Jordan presented about the development of the Church’s teachings on Hell, as well as what he proposed for possible future developments. The second part of our conversation focuses on how a “massa damnata” position on Hell distorts the character of God and his goodness while also leading to a culture of fear and spiritual coercion.

If you haven’t listened to part one, I would encourage you to go back and listen to that now before you listen to part two.

Also, this is the last episode of this season. I’ll be taking the summer off to spend time with the family and prepare for next season. I will have new episodes in the fall. Thanks so much for listening!

Jordan Daniel Wood is Assistant Professor of Theology at Belmont University, in Nashville, TN. He’s the author of The Whole Mystery of Christ: Creation as Incarnation in Maximus Confessor (Notre Dame Press, 2022), and is nearing completion of the first complete English translation of Maximus’s letters. He lives outside of Nashville with his lovely wife and four daughters.

Listen to the episode here, or on your favorite podcast app:

*Just a note that this conversation was recorded before the election of Pope Leo XIV

LINKS:

Jordan’s “The Future of Hell” series

https://jordandanielwood.substack.com/p/the-future-of-hell

Pope Francis Generation podcast episode: Jordan Daniel Wood – Hell and Universalism

https://www.catholicthirdspace.com/p/jordan-daniel-wood-hell-and-universalism

