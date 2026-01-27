I spoke with Jenn Morson about her recent article titled, “His Name is Liam.” which juxtaposed the March for Life in Washington DC with the way so many pro-life Catholics are defending the horrific violations of human dignity happening by ICE in Minnesota. We held space for each other, and hopefully for listeners, in the feelings of betrayal and isolation we’re feeling watching people in the pro-life movement—who taught us about human dignity—defend state violence.

I postponed my normal Monday morning release so that I could publish this conversation today. We recorded this episode last night, Monday, January 26th.

Watch here or listen on your favorite podcast app:

https://www.catholicthirdspace.com/p/31-jenn-morson-feeling-betrayed-by

Jenn Morson is a freelance writer and investigative journalist. Jenn has written for the New York Times, the Washington Post, TIME, US Catholic, and more. Her reporting has focused specifically on the clergy abuse crisis, specifically on issues present at her alma mater, Franciscan University of Steubenville.

LINKS

“His name is Liam.”

https://jennmorson.substack.com/p/his-name-is-liam

Destiny Herndon-De La Rosa at New Wave Feminists

https://www.newwavefeminists.com/

Donate to La Vina Community Church in Minnesota

https://iglesiavina.org/home%2Finicio

ABOUT THIRD SPACE: Third Space is the podcast for those who see the beauty of Catholicism, as well as the ugliness, who have experienced real harm AND real grace in the Church. Every episode I will have conversations with guests about the good and the bad in the Church—avoiding easy answers or black & white fundamentalism—in order to hold on to all that is true.

SUPPORT THIS SHOW: Please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

www.catholicthirdspace.com

LIVING SOLIDARITY: Living Solidarity upholds the infinite dignity of every person by addressing the reality of spiritual abuse and abuse of conscience in the Catholic Church. Living Solidarity helps to build a Church of integrity and solidarity by accompanying survivors of spiritual abuse with trauma-informed life coaching; equipping Church leaders and institutions to confront systemic harm; and creating resources grounded in psychological research and the Church’s Social Teaching. Visit livingsolidarity.com to learn more, to connect with Paul, to schedule individual life coaching, or to invite Paul to speak or consult with your community, parish, seminary, or diocese.

ABOUT THE HOST: Paul Fahey is currently a professional counselor, retreat leader, and the host of the Third Space podcast. He provides counseling for those who have been spiritually abused and creates resources for Church leaders to better safeguard their communities against all forms of abuse. He previously worked for eight years as the Director of Religious Education at a Catholic parish. Paul Fahey lives in Michigan with his wife, Kristina, and their five kids.

