Why I’m Catholic — And Why It Didn’t Cost Me My Mind

In this video, Pedro Gabriel shares his personal faith journey, as a gradual process shaped by study, experience, and a desire for intellectual coherence.

Pedro talks about the moments that forced him to take his beliefs seriously again: his growing up in Portugal, the 2007 abortion referendum, his work in medicine, and his encounter with the writings of Pope Benedict XVI. He also reflects on how his faith was later challenged and refined during the papacy of Pope Francis.

This is a reflection on faith and reason, authority and conscience, and what it has meant to remain Catholic while trying to think honestly and consistently.

