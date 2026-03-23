Third Space Podcast: Infinite Dignity

In the work I do with people who have experienced harm and abuse in the Church, a question that often comes up is: Why are you still Catholic?

Every person responds to that question in their own way. Maybe the most common response I hear is that it’s the sacraments, the Eucharist, that’s the thing that people feel keeps them connected to Catholicism.

But my answer to that question isn’t the Eucharist or the liturgy. Maybe the biggest thing keeping me Catholic is the Church’s teaching on the infinite dignity of every human person. Not the teaching itself necessarily, but the worldview, the moral vision, that comes out of it.

I wanted to share my love of this teaching, so for the past several weeks I have released a series of videos unpacking the prophetic and wildly unrealistic proclamation that every single human being has infinite dignity. I’m publishing these talks all together now into one podcast episode.

These talks will include discussion of the Church’s teaching on the universal destination of goods, the rights of immigrants, the death penalty, spiritual abuse, the preferential option for the poor, and more.

Listen here or on your favorite podcast app: https://www.catholicthirdspace.com/p/35-infinite-dignity

LINKS:

Watch the video series here:

https://www.youtube.com/@CatholicThirdSpace/playlists

Dignitas Infinita

https://www.vatican.va/roman_curia/congregations/cfaith/documents/rc_ddf_doc_20240402_dignitas-infinita_en.html

Fratelli Tutti

https://www.vatican.va/content/francesco/en/encyclicals/documents/papa-francesco_20201003_enciclica-fratelli-tutti.html

Dilexi Te

https://www.vatican.va/content/leo-xiv/en/apost_exhortations/documents/20251004-dilexi-te.html

ABOUT THIRD SPACE: Third Space is the podcast for those who see the beauty of Catholicism, as well as the ugliness, who have experienced real harm AND real grace in the Church. Every episode I will have conversations with guests about the good and the bad in the Church—avoiding easy answers or black & white fundamentalism—in order to hold on to all that is true.

SUPPORT THIS SHOW: Please consider becoming a paid subscriber. All of your support directly helps my family and allows me to continue working on projects like this podcast, the newsletter, as well as resources about spiritual abuse in the Catholic Church.

www.catholicthirdspace.com

LIVING SOLIDARITY: Living Solidarity upholds the infinite dignity of every person by addressing the reality of spiritual abuse and abuse of conscience in the Catholic Church. Living Solidarity helps to build a Church of integrity and solidarity by accompanying survivors of spiritual abuse with trauma-informed life coaching; equipping Church leaders and institutions to confront systemic harm; and creating resources grounded in psychological research and the Church’s Social Teaching. Visit livingsolidarity.com to learn more, to connect with Paul, to schedule individual life coaching, or to invite Paul to speak or consult with your community, parish, seminary, or diocese.

ABOUT THE HOST: Paul Fahey is currently a professional counselor, retreat leader, and the host of the Third Space podcast. He provides counseling for those who have been spiritually abused and creates resources for Church leaders to better safeguard their communities against all forms of abuse. He previously worked for eight years as the Director of Religious Education at a Catholic parish. Paul Fahey lives in Michigan with his wife, Kristina, and their five kids.

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