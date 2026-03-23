Don’t Fall for Fake News About the Pope

In a world where headlines move fast and opinions move even faster, it’s becoming harder to know what’s actually true—especially when it comes to news about the Pope.
In this video, Pedro Gabriel walks through a simple, practical approach to dealing with fake news and misleading narratives online. Drawing from past experience across different papacies, Pedro shares four key principles that can help you cut through the noise, avoid confusion, and stay grounded in the truth.
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Pedro Gabriel, MD, is a Catholic layman and physician, born and residing in Portugal. He is a medical oncologist, currently employed in a Portuguese public hospital. A published writer of Catholic novels with a Tolkienite flavor, he is also a parish reader and a former catechist. He seeks to better understand the relationship of God and Man by putting the lens on the frailty of the human condition, be it physical and spiritual. He also wishes to provide a fresh perspective of current Church and World affairs from the point of view of a small western European country, highly secularized but also highly Catholic by tradition.
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