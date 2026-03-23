Don’t Fall for Fake News About the Pope

In a world where headlines move fast and opinions move even faster, it’s becoming harder to know what’s actually true—especially when it comes to news about the Pope.

In this video, Pedro Gabriel walks through a simple, practical approach to dealing with fake news and misleading narratives online. Drawing from past experience across different papacies, Pedro shares four key principles that can help you cut through the noise, avoid confusion, and stay grounded in the truth.

Discuss this article! Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

Liked this post? Take a second to support Where Peter Is on Patreon!