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Which Pope said this?

by WPI Contributor · March 21, 2026

Written by WPI Contributor

This is the work of God, who knows that we need the food produced by the earth, that diverse and expressive reality that your ancestors called the “Pachamama” and that reflects the work of the Divine Providence by offering its gifts for Man’s sake.

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Pope St. John Paul II

Homily during the Eucharistic Celebration

in the Valley of Cochabamba

May 11, 1988

 

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