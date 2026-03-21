Which Pope said this?

This is the work of God, who knows that we need the food produced by the earth, that diverse and expressive reality that your ancestors called the “Pachamama” and that reflects the work of the Divine Providence by offering its gifts for Man’s sake.
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Pope St. John Paul II
Homily during the Eucharistic Celebration
in the Valley of Cochabamba
May 11, 1988
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