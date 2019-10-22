The lie behind rigidity

Picking up on what the pope said last month about rigid Catholics as well as the parable of the the Prodigal Son, I want to highlight a homily that the pope gave back in 2016.
In that homily the pope draws our attention to the older brother as an example of someone who is rigid, and in doing so he also articulates the cause of rigidity: “he had only ever seen his father as a master not as a father.” Just look at what the older son says to his father when he sees the feast prepared for his wayward brother: “Look, all these years I served you and not once did I disobey your orders…”
“Serve” and “disobey” – these are words that better describe a servant’s relationship with their master rather than a son’s relationship with their father. And that’s the key. Rigidity is the result of a lie, the lie that God is not a Good Father. If we see God as a master then we become attached to the rules and procedures, enslaved to the law. But, as the pope says, “the Law was not made to enslave us but to set us free, to make us children” of God. Pope Francis goes on:
“Beneath rigidity there is something hidden about a person’s life. Rigidity is not a gift of God. Meekness is; kindness is; benevolence is; forgiveness is. But rigidity is not! Beneath rigidity there is always something hidden, in many cases a double life; but there is also some sort of disease lingering there. How the rigid suffer: when they are sincere and they acknowledge this they suffer! Because they are unable to feel the freedom that God’s children feel; they do not know what it is like to walk in the Law of the Lord and they are not blessed. And they suffer so much!”
See, behind rigidity is fear. The fear of, in our weakness, not living up to the rules and procedures. The fear of accidentally falling into mortal sin. The fear of others failing to live up to the law. The fear of a slave who tiptoes around his tyrant of a master.
And for those who live up this law, or who think they are living up to it, there’s the temptation to look down on others with judgement and contempt masked by piety and a twisted sense of fraternal correction. “If I can overcome this sin by trying hard then why can you? If I can pray a Rosary every day then why can’t you?” It creates this arrogance of believing that I made myself holy, that I overcame sin myself, that I know the truth. The pope says it’s the “arrogance of believing oneself to be right.”
As the pope regularly demonstrates, we need to condemn this rigidity the way that Jesus condemned the Pharisees. Just as the sickness is the result of a lie it also spreads that lie to others. Rigid Christians communicate an anti-Gospel, their lives and witness tell the story of a tyrant god waiting to judge us if we step out of line.
Pope Francis goes on to emphasize the need to pray for those who suffer from this false view of God, “for our brothers and sisters who believe that walking in the Law of the Lord means becoming rigid. May the Lord show them that He is the Father and He likes mercy, tenderness, kindness, meekness and humility.” And in my personal experience it was only when I experienced God as a loving Father that my fears and rigidity began to be healed.
I would encourage you to take the Parable of the Prodigal Son into prayer this week and ask the Holy Spirit to show you how much the Father loves you. Ask to feel His loving embrace. Ask to see Him running toward you overjoyed that you’ve come home. We don’t need to convince the Father to love us. We don’t need to earn His forgiveness. We don’t need to be good enough or worthy enough to experience His love. We just gotta ask.
[Image Credit: “The Return of the Prodigal Son” by James Tissot]
Paul Fahey is a husband, father of four, parish director of religious education, and co-founder of Where Peter Is. He can be found at his website, Rejoice and be Glad: Catholicism in the Pope Francis Generation.
The point this post is trying to make seriously misses the point:
“Beneath rigidity there is something hidden about a person’s life. Rigidity is not a gift of God. Meekness is; kindness is; benevolence is; forgiveness is.”
What the Holy Father describes as “rigidity” *is* meekness; it’s a submission to the Magisterium of the Catholic Church, handed down in its teachings over the centuries. It *is* kindness and benevolence in the sense of wanting 1. The progress of the Faith and triumph of the Church
2. Peace and union among Christian Princes and Rulers
3. The conversion of sinners
4. The uprooting of heresy.
It *is* forgiveness when we inevitably fall short of what God requires, despite our best efforts.
What *is* “rigid” is the belief that the teachings of the Church change with the times, with the suggestion that the divorced might somehow be permitted to receive communion, or that a creative interpretation of the role of conscience and that emphasizes that conscience might be authorized to legitimate exceptions to absolute moral norms that prohibit intrinsically evil acts by virtue of their object.
That, I fear, likely stems from the same brand of pride used to tempt our first parents in the Garden of Eden.
How you twisted the essay to interpret a meaning from the teaching of pope Francis is truly a study in contortionism. Somewhere along the line the theological understanding of the human conscience and God’s perfect just judgements gets lost. Forgive 70 X 7
It isn’t who the Holy Father describes as “rigid” that are fearful; it’s the modernists, since they fear being unable to measure up to what God requires.
The path is not easy, as Christ notes in Matt 5:17-48. Benedict XVI described that as “…a terrifying examination of conscience”, and so that fear is understandable.
It’s a fear that God’s grace might have limits, and so maybe it’s permissible to move the goalposts. The fear is evident when he ascribes “a double life” and “some kind of disease” to people he’s never met and without a scintilla of evidence.
God’s grace, of course, is infinite. Those who feel that the Church’s ancient teachings on divorce and communion, priestly celibacy, and other disciplines and dogmas should be re-examined lest we become “too rigid” should be counseled not to fear.
None of us measures up. God’s grace is indeed merciful and boundless; he forgives 7×70 as you say, but that is a truth modernist need to accept, far more that the traditionalists.
Paul Mahey, you’ve got this “rigidity” issue all wrong. Those of us Catholics who love God also love His commandments. In fact Our Lord said, “… if you love me, you will follow my commandments…” And we know that God is our loving Father and not just a “master”. You are being presumptuous when you say we fear God; although”fear of the Lord” is not a bad thing when properly understood. We fear offending the Lord who is all good and merciful. Furthermore, it is pretty condescending to say that “rigid” Catholics have some underlying mental or moral problem. In this current pontificate, traditional Catholics arr considers anathema.
You need to define rigidity. Because rigidity is demonstrated amply by posts here at Where Peter Is. In fact, it has been well documented that the excuse of “rigidity” was used for years by seminaries taken over by homosexuals to keep good men from becoming priests. If you believed in the Catholic faith, you were “rigid”. They only wanted men who did not believe in Catholicism to be made priests. So now we see the Pope using that same flimsy excuse. But we don’t know exactly what he means by that term. It could apply just as easily to someone who wants women priests, to those who oppose the death penalty. You see, this misuse of words is why people do not like Pope Francis. You left out the part where he questions the sanity of young people who like the Latin Mass.
Pope Francis himself is very rigid. When faced with the dubia, he was rigid, and would not answer. No dialogue. When faced with questions raised by the Vigano revelations, he was rigid, and would not answer. He simply told his minions in the press to deflect all criticism. Pope Francis is very rigid, if we use a definition that can be equally applied. But no , lets be real. You don’t want to be fair. you want to call certain people names so you do not have to talk to them, and do not have to address their very real concerns. You are rigid, too, it seems.
George Im afraid you’ve got things terribly wrong not the pope or Paul Fahey. “Pope Francis himself is very rigid when faced with the dubia he was very rigid etc”
Do you remember who else was questioned about His teachings? Do you remember who else was harassed and accused of being demonic? Do you remember was threatened with being thrown from hill. Do you remember who else was betrayed by one of his own and even those he had loved and helped? Do you remember the one who said the Sabbath was made for man not man for Sabbath? Do you remember who said do as they say but don’t wander around the market place with pride showing your phylacteries? I could go on and on. The parable of the Prodigal son could also be interpreted in a different way. Remember who rebelled. Who rebelled against God ? and the one who said “father if its possible etc” and finally did Jesus respond to those Dubia demands made of him? No he didn’t he responded with teachings against the demands.
Remember those who demanded were not exactly wrong. Remember those who demanded had learned the law verbatim but had missed completely the depth of the law. The nuances. The deep meaning. The divine meaning.
They had settled just for the surface level. No understanding of Divine love. Divine ways. Divine expectations.
Paul I thought that this was a website where one could feel safe that the posters were surrounding the Holy Father and respecting and defending him. Has the snake been permitted to slither in?