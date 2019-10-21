After Benedict, the Deluge

[…] in today’s world, subject to so many rapid changes and shaken by questions of deep relevance for the life of faith, in order to govern the barque of Saint Peter and proclaim the Gospel, both strength of mind and body are necessary, strength which in the last few months, has deteriorated in me to the extent that I have had to recognize my incapacity to adequately fulfill the ministry entrusted to me.
These shocking words were spoken by Pope Benedict XVI on February 11, 2013, and marked the end of what we might describe as the Ratzinger era in the Church, which began in 1981, when Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger was named Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith by Pope John Paul II. I have a deep admiration for the Pope Emeritus, and he was pope when I received the sacrament of confirmation after spending much of my life in ignorance of the Church. I respected, and still respect, his lifelong commitment to protecting Catholic teaching in the face of the many threats it has faced since the Second Vatican Council. Yet I also recognize that his effort came at a cost. Certain strains of Catholic thought were either silenced or pushed away into alternate venues. There is a long list of theologians who were either punished by the CDF or found themselves under Cardinal Ratzinger’s watchful eye. At times, his apparent lack of pastoral sensitivity regarding the difficulties of living according to the fullness of Catholic teaching in the modern world only furthered the existing divide between a minority of Catholics who accept this teaching in all its rigour—especially teachings on sexuality—and a majority of much-maligned “cafeteria Catholics” who ignore or reject parts of it. Gay Catholics felt especially marginalized after the publication of what is popularly referred to as Ratzinger’s “Halloween letter” in October of 1986. The pro-life movement, in part due to Ratzinger’s influence (such as his 2004 memorandum to Cardinal McCarrick on “Worthiness to Receive Holy Communion”) became increasingly absolutist in its approach to politics, severely limiting the range of what it considered acceptable voting behaviour and cutting itself off from potential allies that it saw as compromised.
This rigourism, which had the noble goal of protecting Catholic teaching, facilitated the formation of a particular brand of reified Catholicism. By “reified Catholicism” I mean a nicely-packaged and ostensibly orthodox Catholic culture that nevertheless did not reflect the full range of voices in the Church or its underlying dynamism. Especially in the English-speaking world, it was a media culture that came to see itself as representing the Church as a whole. It allowed for the growth and interconnection of Catholic publishers whose books, booklets, and magazines populated every parish library or display stand. On television, radio, and the Internet it provided a lens through which to interpret the Church and the world, and its professional apologists provided the arguments needed to respond to a sometimes aggressively secular society. It provided neat and tidy Catholic answers to every question. That Catholic culture is one that many of us who entered or returned to the Church during the 1990s and 2000s are familiar with. Its embodiment, first in the United States and then in other parts of the world, was the Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN) and all its offshoots and acquisitions.
Many good and intelligent people were and still are part of this world of reified Catholicism. Its commitment to the Magisterium was admirable, and it provided stable ground for Catholics still reeling from the great social changes of the 1960s and 70s. But it is now falling apart. After Benedict came the deluge.
As we see more clearly now, cracks were already forming before the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI. Signs of an unhealthiness underlying Catholic culture were becoming apparent. The multi-decade abuse crisis erupted in the 1990s and again in the 2000s, shattering the public image of the Church and spawning new breeds of both blind apologists and fanatical anti-gay anti-abuse crusaders. Then there was the high-profile case of Father Marcial Maciel—a Catholic hero who turned out to be a monstrous con-artist and sexual predator. Then the scandal of the Holocaust-denying SSPX bishop Richard Williamson, which exploded just as Pope Benedict XVI was pursuing reconciliation with the traditionalist wing of the Church. Then VatiLeaks. And as the pope knew, a scandal regarding Cardinal McCarrick was brewing.
Looking back at Pope Benedict XVI’s statement of his intent to resign, it is easy to read it as an admission that he simply did not have strength left to “govern the barque of Saint Peter” through the media storms he surely perceived were on the horizon. But it was not just a fear of scandal—he understood that we have entered a new social and technological revolution at least as significant as that which formed the backdrop to Vatican II. It is perhaps symbolically significant that the first tweet from the @pontifex account, from Pope Benedict XVI, came in December 2012, less than three months before he resigned.
With the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI and the election of Pope Francis, the Church entered a new phase, and we are witnessing what might be termed a “return of the repressed,” to borrow a term from psychoanalysis. Pope Francis has shown an openness to frank discussion and criticism—to parrhesia within the Church and dialogue with those on the outside. Many of the voices that were once excluded or simply ignored in mainstream Catholic discourse are being heard once again, for better or for worse, and they have been amplified through social media.
How are we to determine which of these voices to listen to and take seriously? Although this discussion is happening within the Church, I propose that we can use the standards of ecumenical dialogue that have been established since Vatican II as a guide. Are these new voices focused on areas of agreement with the Church of today or are they primarily critical and divisive? Is Catholic unity their ultimate goal, or do they reflect an impulse to create separate communities of believers? Even if we must listen to all of these voices, there is no need to give all of them equal consideration.
At the moment, three examples of the return of the repressed stand out: the Amazon synod, the German ‘synodal way,’ and the conservative Catholic populist revolt.
With the Amazon synod we are hearing the voices of those who have been largely invisible to many in the Church, especially in Europe and North America. Acknowledging their voices will not only help to change the Church’s relationship with the peoples of the Amazon region, but also its relationship with Indigneous peoples across the world, helping to heal some very deep wounds. There are some controversial ideas in the air, surely. The influence of liberation theology is clear, and there are even perhaps strains of the Creation Spirituality of Matthew Fox (who was censured by Ratzinger). But the synod is being held in Rome, with the full approval and participation of the pope. It represents perfectly the deepening of synodality that Pope Francis has encouraged, and he will have the final say on what we as a Church can adopt from this process.
The German ‘synodal way’ is a more ambiguous and troubling example. Here, the return of the repressed is occurring through the well-funded and organized ZdK (Central Committee of German Catholics), and through lay movements like Maria 2.0. Cardinal Marx understands that the laity, in the aftermath of the abuse crisis, will have to be listened to, and that they will not be satisfied with mere talk. We shouldn’t assume bad faith, but we can definitely hear echoes of the ideas of Hans Küng, Ratzinger’s theological nemesis. Pope Francis attempted to intervene in the ‘synodal way’ a fatherly manner, providing both encouragement and warning, and although the Vatican has unambiguously expressed its concern, it has not taken definitive action against the process. The organizers of the ‘synodal way’ claim to be listening to the Holy Father, and Cardinal Marx is still one of his closest advisers, but it remains to be seen whether they are truly committed to synodality or whether they are simply intending to go their own way. What their approach has to recommend it, however, is that it is broadly in line with the goals of the Francis papacy, even if there is a risk that they plan to go further with synodality than Pope Francis ever intended.
Finally we come to the conservative populist revolt. Here we see the reemergence of ideas that have been pushed to the fringes for many decades: Maurrasianism, Lefebvrism, obsessive homophobia, anti-Freemason conspiracy theory, Marian apocalypticism, and in some cases even anti-Semitism. At its worst, it traffics in a theology of disgust and evangelization by ridicule, in which all that is deemed to be non-Catholic (according to ever-increasingly stringent traditionalist standards) is both expelled from the virtual traditionalist community and mocked with an aggression that itself borders on the obscene. The pope is derided, and his authority largely rejected or relativized. Most disconcertingly, it has worked its way into the crumbling domain of reified Catholicism.
First Things magazine, which was founded by Fr. Richard John Neuhaus in 1990, and although not exclusively Catholic was intimately tied to the reified Catholicism we have been discussing, recently published an article on its website by professor and theologian Douglas Farrow on the Amazon synod. In it, we find language regarding the pope that would have been unprintable, and perhaps even unthinkable my most mainstream Catholics, even four or five years ago:
The kairos, the culture of encounter, being lauded in the Pan-Amazon Synod is a Bergoglian kairos and culture. The church ‘called to be ever more synodal,’ to be ‘made flesh’ and ‘incarnated’ in existing cultures, is a Bergoglian church. And this church, not to put too fine a point on it, is not the Catholic Church. It is a false church. It is a self-divinizing church. It is an antichristic church, a substitute for the Word-made-flesh to whom the Catholic Church actually belongs and to whom, as Cardinal Müller insists, it must always give witness if it means to be the Church.
So where does that leave us? It leaves us, quite frankly, with the question of how both the true Church and the false can have the same pontiff, and what is to be done about that fact. […]
The real problem, here, is not that some are seeing the Church of today as an “antichristic” Church. Those types of Catholics have long existed, even if they have new platforms now for expressing themselves. The problem is that the reified Catholicism of the past few decades has been revealed for what it is—a construct. It is an image of the Church that is now passing into history. Those who cling to it will argue for a smaller, purer Church that may have to operate in defiance of the Holy See. The rest of us will continue on, as we grapple with the realization that the Church is much bigger than we ever thought it was.
Image: Pope Benedict XVI in Brazil, from Agência Brasil. Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Brazil license.
D.W. Lafferty, PhD, is a Catholic husband, dad, and independent scholar from Ontario, Canada. He works in higher education and has published articles on the literature of Wyndham Lewis, the conspiracy theory of Douglas Reed, and the life and legacy of Engelbert Dollfuss. Online, he tweets as @rightscholar.
Really important article. Thank you.
Though clearly a gifted theologian and mystic, Pope Benedict was not a pastoral leader or spiritual guide. He opened and closed the very doors that led us into the divisive state we find ourselves in. Theologians and mystics can envision a smaller, purer church – Popes must shepherd the entire Body.
Ah, the mask comes off. I thought so. We are not dealing here with any coherent set of thoroughly Catholic writers. We are dealing with your typical, liberal, “we dislike Ratzinger” people, the “nuns on the bus” people, the “Catholicism means anything goes” people
“Certain strains of Catholic thought were either silenced or pushed away into alternate venues”
Yes, and those certain strains were NOT CATHOLIC, and that is why they were disapproved of. They were the creepy liberation theologians, the infallibility deniers, the divinity of Christ deniers, the feminists who said bizarre things, etc.
As we see with the pagan synod, when this stuff is tolerated, Catholicism falls apart. Oh, and by the way, no one in their right mind believes the stuff about clericalism being the cause of the abuse crisis. That crisis was almost entirely a homosexual predation crisis. We understand that now, and we understand that McCarrick and his friends tried to hide that from us.
I’m not wearing a mask, and I think Ratzinger/Benedict XVI did what he had to do to protect the faith. Like I said, I have immense respect for him. But even if a pope makes all the right decisions, the results will not be uniformly perfect. And one of the results of his efforts was the creation of this reified Catholicism that has shown itself to be incapable of dealing with even minor changes of direction in the Church.
Thankyou, among all the horizontal analysis that i’m reading in the church and the world your article hints at a direction.
All these movements you mention run amuck when they confuse their concept of church with the reality. Your last line,”perhaps the church is bigger” begs us to make a healthy break with the comfort zone of my concept of church. But the only way this “mental break” will avoid creating yet another movement is in silent living out of the basic teachings of Christ.
In other words…we’ve reached the end of words. There’s too little living catholicism. The church is to big for our couch and our smart phone.
Have we lost sight of the church by turning our eyes into our heads. The Trads have…the only real mission WPI could have is to CULTIVATE TRUST so that we can simply follow Christ (through His vicar) into the unknown, un-analyzed, undescribed arena of christian action. The remnant must no longer seek “reified …” they must be REAL in silent love. Makes me want to adore the Eucharist.
How will we avoid “reified 2.0” while still giving the mind a place to call home in mother church. The church is big but so is the world and we feel at home in the big world by having our small little place on it. This article begs some sequel that points all variety of Catholics to look for a home in the church for themselves without becoming wayward, insular, judgemental or introspective. Good luck… you have my prayers.
So many of the Church’s problems today are the result of a lack of trust! Some of that mistrust is well-founded after the abuse crisis, but we should still trust in the promises that Christ made to Peter.
It’s not a difficult thing to understand why they are painting the Vatican II as the antichrist Church, why?
The Rad Trads tactics are very clear, all the accusations they are throwing schism,heresies, apostasies, confusions, ambiguity and now the Antichrist Church, all this accusations reflected who they are. The schismatic rigid Trads groups are the “mystical body of Antichrist”, they are deceiving their viewers by denying their are the AntiChrist church by projecting their image to Pope Francis Magisterium.
To accuse the Vatican II Church united to Pope Francis as the “antichrist Church” is to contradict the Dogma of the Church Indefectibility.
To accuse Pope Magisterium in this way, is the “unforgivable sin” written in Matthew12:32.
How can the Church united to the Pope the Mystical Body of Christ whose Head is Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit as Her soul be infected by the Antichrist? This is like accusing the Church was infected by Satan and are doing the works of the devils which is the “unforgivable sin”.
Satan had been using the schismatic rigid Trads the “mystical body of the Antichrist” to commit so many “unforgivable sin” by promoting resistance to the Pope and by accusing the Church united to Pope Francis infiltrated by satan as Dr.Marshall book implied.
The “mystical body of the Antichrist” are composed of catholic members both laity & clergy plus prelates or the wolves who separates themselves from the Vatican II Church who are opposing the Mercy of God and are planning a revolt.
The Expanded Petrine Ministry is the Wisdom of God in the end times, as the magnitude of Media attacks from all fronts cannot be withstand by a single Pope. A contemplative Pope is needed as a shield to Pope Francis to remain at peace, and Pope Emeritus BXVI is giving honor to his chosen name Holy Father St.Benedict a great prayer warrior.
We are blessed to have Two Great Pope both Masters in the Art of Spiritual War who had already exposed and removed the wolves inside Vatican from their post and also fighting the packed of wild dogs or the noisy church critics and enemies thru the power of prayerful silence.
Pope Francis and Pope Emeritus BXVI are winning the war, if we knew how to discern how they wage spiritual war thru silence (CCC2717 & Exodus14:14), the schismatic rigid Trads are getting noisier and it only means they are getting desperate by the day because they cannot force the ouster of Pope Francis since Day1. As long as the Great Prayer Warrior in the person of Pope Emeritus BXVI is still alive they cannot win.
The antichrist or the counterfeit church “will destroy idols and religions”, that is their prophesied identity according to Ab.Fulton Sheen.
The “naked statue” of the Our Lady of Amazon is an “idol” in their eyes, and the religions like Jews, Muslims, Hindus, Buddhist, etc they will destroy and will not accept as part of the Universal Church the People of God.
It takes a deep discernment to see the whole picture and to know the identity of the “mystical body of the Antichrist”.
They are “rigid” meaning oppose to the Holy Spirit inspirations as written by Paul Fahey, they are schismatics & heretics, plus they are apostate for opposing the gospel of Mercy, they will destroy idols like the “naked statue”, and they hate other religions and will oppose the Mercy of God be given to LGBTQ, convicted criminals, couples in irregular union, and now to indigenous people of the Amazon..
It’s not really hard to discern who is the “mystical body of Antichrist” despite all the media noise coming from the Rad Trads channels.
Wow, you are really against Traditionalist, aren’t you? I consider myself as such, not that I would say I’m a ‘RadTrad’ but certainly one who believes something is afoul in Rome since VCII.
I have no problem with traditionalists if you mean those who prefer the extraordinary form and simply have a love of Catholic tradition. It’s when it becomes a movement devoted to undermining and relentlessly criticizing the Church of today that it becomes dangerous.
George- the “egg on your face”…”mask comes off” pigeonholing way you comment comes of as patronizing. Maybe the papal sounding username is throwing me off. I have room for articles like this even though i can’t blame any pontiff for the state in the faithful.
Thank you D.W. for such a well reasoned and informative article. I do believe Pope Benedict’s affirmation of Church teachings was essential, but the narrow focus on these moral truths, separate from not equally acknowledging and teaching, hand in hand loving, listening to, and not judging those who struggle did come at a cost. Recognizing the sexual revolution as the enemy, when the equally dangerous consumerism movement that has overtaking families needed equal attention as well. I say this not as criticism, for it’s easy to look back, but as someone who gradually fell outside of these groups of followers I believe turned the Church into a Church that measured your worthiness to be a member based on sexual teachings alone. All others were lower tiered Catholics.
There is no question Pope Benedict XVI wrote on social teachings, and much has been ignored. I think the problem was they were not joined together with moral teachings, at a time when these issues were already exposing a divide. They needed to be argued together. Little focus or understanding for those unable to fully commit, unwittingly I think created a new class of Catholics, those who could, allowing for the disposal of other members of our Church, tossed to the side so to speak.
This decade of strict moral focus hardened people’s hearts towards others, and also allowed for Catholics understanding these teachings to take it to another level. A competition of sorts began with each other vying for best holiness title. It was now about home many children you had, how close in age, is the mother a stay at home mother, and best points went to those who home schooled. The products of this attitude, the children, now young adults, are often extremely narrow minded, very judgmental and frankly arrogant at their core, some of whom are entering the priesthood, wearing their saturnos. Most are anti Francis, as social teachings, mercy and love of neighbour have never been part of their curriculum. Often they begin to argue with “Most people don’t realize…”, ” Learned Catholics are obligated….” “Liberal Catholics….’ “You lefties…”. They can’t see beyond black or white, there are no different views other than theirs and the rest, unaware of their arrogant tone and demeanor and refusing to accept there are plenty of Catholics who accept Church teaching regarding sexuality, we just also accept social teachings, and the message of mercy and understanding.
We need to be open to the reality we don’t know everything, and we should be driven to bringing Catholics back to the Church, not assuming we will be part of the remnant Church, and “that works just fine for me.” We need to listen, as difficult as it can be.
Thank you Marie. Well put–and I agree with what you say here.
Well written article that highlights the three streams of thought that needs to be dealt with in peace, love and mercy within the Church. Many are wounded by all the articles being posted, Catholic media shows on air and this unprecedented uncharitable social media rhetoric aimed at ridiculing and polarizing the Catholic faithful. I have vowed to take no part on this attack on our beloved Pope Francis, May the Holy Trinity continue to guide his Petrine Office by the power of His Holy Spirit.
It really is bad, eh? I used the synod hysteria as a chance to reevaluate my Catholic media sources, and I lost two that I had thought were biased but non-hysterical. One from each side.
At this point i only have Vatican sources, but I’d really prefer having reliable critical voices too. Ones that provide more Catholic material than than AP and Reuters, I mean.
Thanks, BJ. It’s not that we can’t be critical, but some of the media entities out there are really dealing in misinformation and wild exaggeration. Scandal tabloids that have shifted their whole business model to attacking the Church–all in the name of Catholicism.
This is humbling, actually. I didn’t realize it, but I really do have an attitude like the reified Catholicism you describe. I think lol. I missed this portion of Church history, so I’d enjoy hearing more.
On another note, it’s fascinating that we were given a Pope who was (imo) extremely well versed in theology, followed by the opposite: one who is devoted to pastoral care. I wonder why the Spirit sent us both extremes, one after the other? I assume the message couldn’t be contained in a single moderate Pope, but I wonder why. They definitely came in the right order though.
I’m still learning, myself. I think you are right that our popes have arrived in the right order. There are always periods of binding and loosing. Right now we are in a period of flexibility, but there may be a need in the future to pull back. That back-and-forth is what makes the Church alive!
A very interesting analysis that I agree with. Pope Francis said early is his papacy that he wanted a Church that takes risks, and a church that is unified in it’s fundamental ecclesiology can do that. Pope Benedict, this great and enormously teacher of the faith did good to the church in a period where the aftermath of the Second Vatican Council and the 70’s radicalism still was felt and threatened the deposit of faith. We have now entered another epoch, not better, probably worse, but with other challenges and where the Church needs to get after it she’ll after a long period of internal rejuvenation.
Not sure if this is true or not, but supposedly fundamentalists Catholics are reporting that statues of Our Lady of the Amazon have been stolen and thrown into the river. This strange group won’t be satisfied until everybody who is not white, rich and straight walks away from the Church in disgust.
I agree with much of this article, but I’m not sure that I agree with the criticisms of Benedict XVI. Yes, there were many theologians who were censured by him, both when he was head of the CDF and as Pope. Of the theologians that I know of, where this was the case, he had legitimate reasons for his concerns and actions regarding them.
In Benedict’s writings and his public witness as Pope, I regularly heard/saw a pastoral sensitivity for the worldwide Catholic Church and its many members with their various struggles. (Including me, a man with a physical disability who has lived much of his life on, or below, the poverty line.) He also wrote and spoke quite strongly on issues of Catholic social teaching that are, likewise, deep concerns of Pope Francis. Benedict XVI was very concerned about greed, consumerism, and economic systems that either are intrinsically, or can easily become, harmful to humanity, whether on the political “right” or “left” (as we in the U.S. tend to mean those terms).
No doubt, *some* of Benedict’s vocal supporters in Catholic media (when he was Pope), who were/are also *vocal political conservatives,* did often downplay, ignore, and/or even publicly disagree with, his affirmations of aspects of Catholic social teaching which challenge American political conservatism. “Caritas in Varitate” is great in showing the harmony in the respective thinking of Benedict XVI and Pope Francis. http://w2.vatican.va/content/benedict-xvi/en/encyclicals/documents/hf_ben-xvi_enc_20090629_caritas-in-veritate.html