Which Pope said this?

“The role of the priesthood is to consecrate the world so that it may become a living host, a liturgy: so that the liturgy may not be something alongside the reality of the world, but that the world itself shall become a living host, a liturgy. This is also the great vision of Teilhard de Chardin: in the end we shall achieve a true cosmic liturgy, where the cosmos becomes a living host. And let us pray the Lord to help us become priests in this sense, to aid in the transformation of the world, in adoration of God, beginning with ourselves.”
Pope Benedict XVI
Homily of the celebration of Vespers in the Cathedral of Aosta
July 24th, 2009
Pedro Gabriel, MD, is a Catholic layman and physician, born and residing in Portugal. He is a medical oncologist, currently employed in a Portuguese public hospital. A published writer of Catholic novels with a Tolkienite flavor, he is also a parish reader and a former catechist. He seeks to better understand the relationship of God and Man by putting the lens on the frailty of the human condition, be it physical and spiritual. He also wishes to provide a fresh perspective of current Church and World affairs from the point of view of a small western European country, highly secularized but also highly Catholic by tradition.
I would like to thank Taylor Marshall for bringing this quote to my attention 🙂
This Pope BXVI statement can only be realize in the coming Eucharistic Era after the Triumph of the Immaculate Heart as all the people who manage to survive will enter the New Paradise.
The mystery behind the Eucharistic Era is why would God after chaining Satan for 1000 years will still allow him to be release and tempt again the people living in the New Paradise in the Eucharistic Era?
The big question is why? All our protestant brothers had been interpreting the Book of Revelation for 500 years but still fall short.
This is only my discernment & reflections because I believed God is not only a Great Architect of the Universe but also Great Director of Man’s Salvation, God started the human drama at the Old Paradise with Adam & Eve, the serpent as the villain became the victor in a sense in that era. In the Old Paradise Adam & Eve were prevented to eat the fruit of the Tree of Life which is a symbol for the Holy Eucharist. But in the New Paradise, satan will be release again this time he will be facing the New Adam & Eve who were living the Eucharistic Life eating the fruit from the Tree of Life. Can satan defeat or deceive the New Adam & Eve living a Eucharistic Life like all the saints in the New Paradise to eat again the fruit from the Tree of Knowledge of Good & Evil? The answer is NO!, satan seeing he can no longer tempt the New Adam & Eve will be greatly humiliated in defeat and will remove all the gifts bestowed upon him by God freely and will voluntarily go to the deepest part of hell without anymore being drag by Angels.
This is the beautiful and a heavy drama scripted by our Loving and Merciful Father in eternity.
But then again, why would it need a 1000 years Eucharistic Era in the New Paradise? Because the Holy Eucharist will be offered to all the poor souls to empty purgatory. And when all the poor souls had been released thru the prayers & sacrifices of the Saints in the Eucharistic Era, the Final Judgement will now come. All the poor souls released by our united prayers will go to Heaven and the damned souls will now be raise and judge and be thrown to the lake of fire to suffer for eternity along with the demons.
Will Dr.Marshall join the damned souls if he continues to embraced and promote the evil attitude of “recognized and resist the Pope” and esp. Cardinal Burke et,al whom St.John in 1John2:18-19 described? Jesus commanded us to pray even our enemies, may they come to their senses before Time of Mercy ended.
My Jesus mercy. S&IHMMP4us. Amen