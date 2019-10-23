Our Lady of the Amazon, a Rorschach Test

By Paul Fahey and D.W. Lafferty
Those little statues brought to the Amazon synod by the REPAM group, so callously stolen and thrown in the Tiber, have functioned as a sort of Rorschach Test for the Church.
Some Catholics view the image the way the Indigenous Catholics presented it to the pope, as “Our Lady of the Amazon.” This is clear to them because they trust in the orthodoxy and good will of the pope, the synod, and the Indigenous Catholic participants. Those who lack that trust view it as a symbol of pagan infiltration. The Vatican communications office has tried to avoid the controversy by assuring us that it’s not either, but that it simply represents “life, fertility, mother earth.”
In the end, it is simply a piece of art, as this new EWTN interview with Rafael Tavares makes clear. Its symbolic connotations depend upon context and interpretation. However, given the context and what the Indiginous Catholic leaders have said about it, the Marian interpretation is the more accurate one, even if there are echoes of traditional Indigenous Mother Earth imagery. But even that Mother Earth imagery is transformed in this new context. Consider that Pope Francis is about to release a new book called Our Mother Earth! And we can’t forget the famous canticle by St. Francis which says, “Praise be to you, my Lord, through our Sister, Mother Earth.” So even if there are some pagan echoes in the imagery, there is no reason to think it’s not still Christian through-and-through.
Much of the animosity towards this image, the synod, and the pope is driven by fear. Fear of a Church bigger than what we are comfortable with. And the spirit that hides behind fear is doubt. Doubt in God’s sovereignty. Doubt in the Holy Spirit’s promise to guide and protect the Church. Doubt in Christ’s promise to Peter.
Fear and doubt lead to a conception of church as a fortress: an isolated community concerned primarily with protecting it’s members from the onslaught of the enemy. But this does not describe the Kingdom of God. The Catholic Church is the great missionary who goes out to all people. She is the one pounding at the gates of the fortress of Hell to rescue all of creation from the clutches of sin and death. The gates of Hell are those that Christ promised will fall before a Church led by Peter.
During his general audience today the pope described the true nature of the Church in his reflection on the early missionary journeys of St. Paul:
The nature of the Church emerges from the Book of Acts, which is not a fortress, but a tent capable of widening its space and giving access to all. […] The Church is called to always be the open house of the Father. Thus, if someone wants to follow a movement of the Holy Spirit and approach, seeking God, he will not meet with the coldness of a closed door. […] But the novelty is for whom are the doors open? To the pagans, because the Apostles preached to the Jews, but the pagans also came to knock on the door of the Church; and this newness of the doors open to the pagans triggers a very lively controversy. (Trans. Catholic News Agency)
As it was then, so it is now.
Mary, Mother of the Church, pray for us for a greater outpouring of the Holy Spirit that drives out fear, that fills us with faith in the Father’s goodness, and that renews our trust in Christ’s promise that the gates of Hell will never prevail against His Church.
Paul Fahey is a husband, father of four, parish director of religious education, and co-founder of Where Peter Is. He can be found at his website, Rejoice and be Glad: Catholicism in the Pope Francis Generation.
Amen to every word of this article, and amen again. God bless those indigenous Catholics, who are my dear brothers and sisters in the faith, and God bless Pope Francis!
Well said!
Those who are bothered by the mother earth reference, what about the same types of references that Saint Francis made? (At least I think he used the same language.)
Jessica,
You’re right, Saint Francis definitely did use that language in some of his writings. Brother Sun, Sister Moon, Mother Earth, and so on. To those who would object to such language being used, by some Catholics, out of their respect, and love, and desire to care for, God’s creation, I answer, Saint Francis was not a “pagan,” and neither is Pope Francis (who will be publishing a book soon titled “Our Mother Earth”)!
“The Vatican communications office has tried to avoid the controversy by assuring us that it’s not either, but that it simply represents “life, fertility, mother earth.””
They have fueled the controversy by not carefully investigating the matter and say what it is. Rorschach tests end, when people get told what something is, cause then they stop trying to guess what it is.
“In the end, it is simply a piece of art, as this new EWTN interview with Rafael Tavares makes clear.”
Ok, prostrating oneself before a piece of art is accordingly fine.
“Much of the animosity towards this image, the synod, and the pope is driven by fear.”
You have proof for that claim except mind reading capabilities?
Amen. Thank you for this article. I also agree in part with a previous comment that Vatican officials are too often vague, but whether this is intentional in the sense of being diplomatic or because they haven’t researched the situation, I do not claim to know. Bless you.
Beautiful, thank you. As much as they upset me, especially because of actions like this, I do feel sorry for them too. Many were alone, defending the faith against other attacks, to the point where they can’t see beyond it anymore. They are victims as well as perpetrators, if that makes any sense, but it is pride, and for many a sense of superiority that is stopping them from seeing their way to the truth and joy that the universal church is all about.
Thank you Paul. Thank you much.
In some ways it’s what I’ve been saying to those who have virulently attacked both The holy father and the synod. This virulence is like a virus attacking all members of a body without favour.
As I’ve said many many times when the voice of the Holy Father and the church need to be heard in this time of assault on life the same voice is dulled,demeaned, despised, deplored by a small handful of dissenting individuals who have accessed media outlets.
Well done Paul and members of WPI
Some seem to forget that many things we now see as Christian in fact had their origins in paganism. In his 1878 Essay on the Development of the Christian Doctrine John H. Newman wrote:
“The use of temples, and these dedicated to particular saints, and ornamented on occasions with branches of trees; incense, lamps and candles; votive offerings on recovery from illness; holy water; asylums; holy days and seasons, use of calendars, processions, blessings on the fields, sacerdotal vestments, the tonsure, the ring in marriage, turning to the east, images at a later date, perhaps the ecclesiastical chant, and the Kyrie Eleison, are all of pagan origin, and sanctified by their adoption into the Church.”
So it certainly wouldn’t be unusual to take an indigenous image and Christianize it to represent our Blessed Mother. SO all you folks complaining about it no Christmas trees anymore.
Thanks Paul F.
I can always see the spirit of wisdom in your article, your heart is blessed.
I have one simple question to the people who had stolen the “naked statue” and the people who instructed them to steal and thrown a precious item of the Amazonian indigenous people just like that. They are even proud to document their actions, but ofcourse they hide their faces in the uploaded video, why?
The simple question is, who inspires them to break the commandment of God “thou shall not steal”, is it the Holy Spirit or Satan?
Let’s see the answer of St.John the beloved;
“The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I have come that they may have life, and have it to the full.”(John10:10)
Pope Francis always reminded us to wear the “cloak of compassion & mercy” when evangelizing, it means respecting other people culture, and by our charity they will experience conversion into our common faith, perhaps later on the Amazonian tribe will cloth the “naked statue” just like all the wooden statue of Mama Mary who were given vestment acknowledging Her profound dignity as our Queen Mother. But, then again we must not proselytize, we must not impose our faith and allow our charity be inspired by the Holy Spirit.
So, who inspire the action of the people who steal the “naked statue” right at the very presence of God inside the Church, is it the Holy Spirit or Satan? The answer is Satan because the Holy Spirit will not inspire a good soul to break the commandment of God, only Satan came to steal & destroy as John10:10 teaches us.
With respect to the bowing, the thing is that we don’t really know the context. The bowing may have been simply part of the ceremony. It could have been a prayer to God. It could have been an acknowledgement of the gifts of the Earth, a simple sign of thanksgiving (which ultimately goes to God as the Earth’s Creator). It could have been in veneration to Mary. When I pray before a statue of Mary, I bow my head. I don’t think that’s idolatry. It’s a common Catholic practice. As far as the Vatican spokesmen trying to be diplomatic, if it’s true, it doesn’t make sense. The statue could in fact be both a symbol of Amazonian life, and an image of Our Lady of the Amazon. Mary is, after all, Mother of the New Creation. She is the New Eve. She is the highest, most pure example of motherhood and womanhood. This wouldn’t even be syncretism, in my view. It could be a perfectly orthodox Catholic way of understanding the meaning of the statue. Pope Francis blessed the statue, with the knowledge that it was intended to be Our Lady of the Amazon. And I think that’s how it should be received by all of us. This, to me, is the most charitable, accurate interpretation. That a Vatican spokesperson could be ignorant of the intentions because he hasn’t taken the time to ask the woman who lead the tree planting ceremony herself, is very unfortunate. It gives fuel to the hyper conservatives to continue to insist on the Pachamama theory, which there is no evidence for. I feel at peace with the ceremony and the Marian interpretation, as well as the idea of it also being a symbol of the abundance of the Earth and Amazonian life. And I thank this blog for the balanced, well-researched articles on this controversial topic. Thanks be to God that I found this site, or I would probably still be filled with anxiety. I commented to Taylor Marshall that I was ashamed of both the actions of the thieves, and of him for sewing hysteria. I’m not watching any of those guys anymore–EWTN, Patrick Coffin, Lifesite, Michael Voris, etc. I’m so done with all of them. They will get no more of my time or support. My support goes to the Pope and the peoples he is trying to aid, and to anyone who works for Catholic unity.
There is the act.
Then, there is filming the act, in a way that merely documents it.
Then, there is editing the film with “Generi_Epic_Movie_Preview.mp3” as the soundtrack.
Each of these details, and the declaration of intent, tells us something about the mindset of those who did this.
Based on the declaration, I think they intend to act again.
Hey Paul I notice you guys take turns managing the comments section. Maybe you guys should mention it to your confessors to see if it counts as a form of penance. Kind of like when it was my day of the week to stand outside the abortion clinic. Necessary but not fun.
Ha ha ha 🙂
Paul,
Has it ever occurred to you that, perhaps, we may have good reason to be suspicious? I was never made aware of the fact that Catholics were required to abandon all reason, tradition, their sensus fidelium, as well as all good sense and rational judgement in order to justify every aberrant behavior and utterance of a pope. There is something very off about this. This doesn’t have the ring of truth or catholicity. To not be suspicious in the face of overtly and persistently suspicious behavior is in itself suspect in the eyes of any honest observer.
And enough already with this nonsense that says that if we ever have a bad or erring pope this somehow means that the Holy Spirit has failed and that the gates of hell have prevailed against the Church. If this were the case it would have all been over a long time ago. About 2,000 years ago, in fact, when St. Paul was forced to publicly resist St. Peter to the face in Antioch for his setting aside of God’s truth in order to avoid conflict and please those in the clutches of doctrinal error (sound a bit familiar, maybe?). The First Vatican Council defined the limits of papal infallibility for a reason. This “all is well” attitude in the face of utter disaster is in reality gravely harmful to the Chair of Peter. You guys are setting everyone up for a massive fall when, in the future, a successive pope repudiates all of this nonsense and once again reaffirms the Church’s perennial doctrine and discipline. What will you say then? Will you once again just chalk it all up to another one of those “developments of doctrine”? As if doctrine could go from meaning one thing to meaning its very opposite? Another “surprise of the Holy Spirit”, as if the Holy Spirit were schizophrenic? I’m sorry, but this is not Catholicism. This is not loyal subjection to the papacy. This is, rather, the cultish, servile, sycophantic adherence to the every word and action of a single man. Congratulations, you have confirmed, in every possible way, the protestant caricature of our Faith. This is not Catholicism, my friends, this is insanity.
P.S. I would just like to add that, on top of defining the limits of papal infallibility, Vatican I also defined the limits of the authentic development of doctrine (“that meaning of the sacred dogmas is ever to be maintained which has once been declared by holy mother church, and there must never be any abandonment of this sense under the pretext or in the name of a more profound understanding.”), as well as the infallibility of the ordinary and universal magisterium (that which has been taught always and everywhere throughout the ages by all the bishops and popes). This is of paramount importance for faithful Catholics trying to maneuver through the doctrinal confusion of our times.