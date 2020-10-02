New Evangelization, New Media, New Ventures

In this episode of Peter’s Field Hospital, DW Lafferty and I wrap up our discussion with the Catholic host of “Conversation on Tap,” Jose Rodriguez.

Next, I catch up with Catholic speaker Mike Tenney, talking about his new show, “Pop Culture Catechism,” as well as his life as a teacher, musician, podcaster, and stay-at-home dad.

