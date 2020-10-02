Just a reminder that we’re teaming up with Smart Catholics this Sunday to offer our first ever live online event! We’ll be discussing Pope Francis’s new encyclical, Fratelli Tutti.

I’ll be hosting two discussions on the highlights and major themes of the encyclical:

“Pope Francis and Solidarity”

For the first hour, I’ll be joined by Dan Amiri and Pedro Gabriel. We’ll will discuss how Francis addresses issues related to ecology, systemic injustice, and a Catholic approach to politics.

“Pope Francis and Fraternity”

David Lafferty and Adam Rasmussen will join me to discuss the pope’s vision of fraternity and social friendship between people of different nations, religions, cultures, backgrounds, and circumstances. We will also discuss the document’s approach to issues of human life and dignity.

As with Pope Francis’s previous documents, there will likely be a great number of hastily-written articles, sensational headlines, and misinformation spread about this document.

We believe the Holy Spirit wants to speak to the Church through this new encyclical so we invite you to take part in this early discussion of its message.

We hope this first look will help Catholics understand Fratelli Tutti in the context of our Tradition and facilitate its reception in the minds and hearts of the faithful.

We plan to reconvene for a larger “Pope Francis Summit” on the weekend of November 7-8. We will invite speakers from all over the world to share their insights on Fratelli Tutti and the message of our Holy Father.

The event is free to watch. There are also higher tiers, which give greater access to the Smart Catholics community. Register here for this Sunday’s event. See you then!