Liberalism and the Church’s Response: New Podcast Episode

In this episode of Peter’s Field Hospital, I had a fascinating discussion with DW Lafferty and Dan Amiri about the relationship between the Church and Liberalism. Both recently wrote on how the Church should respond to liberalism (a term that can refer to anything from progressivism and secular humanism to libertarianism and free-market capitalism.

I brought the two of them together to see if we could reach some common ground, clarify any misconceptions, and talk about areas where Catholicism and liberalism are incompatible, as well as areas where there is common ground. Another key area we discussed was how best to evangelize in a post-Christian, liberal culture, and what Pope Francis has taught us about that.

Enjoy!