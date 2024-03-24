A reflection on the readings for March 24, 2024 — Palm Sunday of the Lord’s Passion

In the First Book of Kings, Solomon, the Son of David, inherits a kingdom that, under his father’s rule, had been torn apart by civil war, division, and turmoil. When the moment comes for him to enter his city, Jerusalem, he does so not atop a chariot or warhorse but riding a donkey, a symbol of peace. When he does this, Solomon signals to his people precisely what he hopes to bring them. During his time as king, Solomon was wise and Solomon was wealthy; Solomon brought forty years of peace and tranquility. But Solomon was not perfect, and his kingdom of peace would not last.

On Palm Sunday, in a bold and provocative action that would eventually be a principal cause of his execution, Jesus enters Jerusalem atop a donkey. By doing so, he signaled to the world that, like Solomon, he was a king. Also like Solomon, Jesus’ kingdom would not be built on vengeance, conflict, or conquering armies; his kingdom would be a kingdom of peace but, this time, a peace that would last. Today, we celebrate the king who brings not division but mercy, love, and peace into our world and our hearts.

He is a king worth following.

Over the course of this week, this king will lead you on a path that will bring peace into your hearts if you only follow him.

On Holy Thursday, he will offer you his body and blood to eat and drink at the Last Supper and invite you to wait and pray with him in his Agony in the Garden.

On Good Friday, he will ask you to follow him through trial and suffering to the Cross, his Cross, and yours.

At Easter, he will bring you Resurrection and new life as he emerges glorified from his Tomb.

I invite you this week to follow this king-upon-a-donkey. The path on which he leads you is no more intuitive today than it was two thousand years ago, but it is a path that will lead you to peace. A peace that will last. Because Jesus is a king worth following, a king of peace.

Image: “Hosanna!” (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0) by Lawrence OP

