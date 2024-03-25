Throwback Episode – Brad Jersak – Faith after Deconstruction

We have a Throwback Episode for you this week.

This was the first episode of our third season. Dominic and I interviewed the Eastern Orthodox theologian, Brad Jersak. It ended up being one of my favorite interviews ever for the podcast.

I first came across Brad’s work a few years ago when a friend shared a video of his talk “The Gospel in Chairs.” I’ve probably watched that video twenty times since then. It is one of the most compelling proclamations of the kerygma that I’ve ever heard.

A month or so before the interview, I read Brad’s book, “Out of the Embers: Faith After the Great Deconstruction.” The book was healing for me and helped me navigate my own struggles trying to exist in a Church that has harmed me and people I care about. I have returned to it several times since and have referenced it in conversations with folks who are going through deconstruction or have been spiritually abused.

This interview with Brad has randomly come up in the past few weeks. And as I was thinking about it I realized that the podcast has a lot of new listeners since it first aired. This fact, combined with Dominic and my busy schedule, I thought it would be great to reshare it.

I hope you enjoy it!

This episode is available now on Youtube and in your favorite podcast app.

We have a Throwback Episode for you this week, all the way from Season Three. Paul and Dominic interviewed the Orthodox theologian Brad Jersak about new book, “Out of the Embers: Faith After the Great Deconstruction.” They talked about what it looks like to follow Jesus in the midst of suffering and trauma, even when the harm is coming from the Church.

Brad Jersak is the Dean of Theology & Culture at St. Stephen’s University in New Brunswick, Canada, and editor in chief of Clarion-Journal.com. He is also the author or coauthor of a number of nonfiction and fiction books, including the More Christlike series.

LINKS

Gospel in Chairs

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g_aALyEKh_A

Out of the Embers: Faith After the Great Deconstruction



Website

