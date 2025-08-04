fbpx

How “Faithful Catholic” Became a Dangerous Term

by Pedro Gabriel · August 4, 2025

Written by Pedro Gabriel

What does it really mean to be a “faithful Catholic”? And can that term be misused—sometimes dangerously?

In this video, Pedro Gabriel explores a growing and worrying trend: Catholics who proudly wear the title “faithful” while openly rejecting the authority of the Pope, the Magisterium, or key Church teachings.

We’ll break down:
– The real meaning of Catholic faithfulness.
– Why Pope Francis and some bishops have been accused of “persecuting” faithful Catholics.
– How labels like “faithful” can obscure deeper issues.
– How the term “faithful Catholic” has been weaponized. – Why real faithfulness includes humility and openness to correction.

Pedro Gabriel, MD, is a Catholic layman and physician, born and residing in Portugal. He is a medical oncologist, currently employed in a Portuguese public hospital. A published writer of Catholic novels with a Tolkienite flavor, he is also a parish reader and a former catechist. He seeks to better understand the relationship of God and Man by putting the lens on the frailty of the human condition, be it physical and spiritual. He also wishes to provide a fresh perspective of current Church and World affairs from the point of view of a small western European country, highly secularized but also highly Catholic by tradition.

