How “Faithful Catholic” Became a Dangerous Term

What does it really mean to be a “faithful Catholic”? And can that term be misused—sometimes dangerously?

In this video, Pedro Gabriel explores a growing and worrying trend: Catholics who proudly wear the title “faithful” while openly rejecting the authority of the Pope, the Magisterium, or key Church teachings.

We’ll break down:

– The real meaning of Catholic faithfulness.

– Why Pope Francis and some bishops have been accused of “persecuting” faithful Catholics.

– How labels like “faithful” can obscure deeper issues.

– How the term “faithful Catholic” has been weaponized. – Why real faithfulness includes humility and openness to correction.

