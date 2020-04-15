Hope vs the Prophets of Doom: New Episode Of Peter’s Field Hospital

In this episode of Peter’s Field Hospital, I’m joined by Dan Amiri and DW Lafferty to discuss Pope Francis’s message of hope in contrast to conspiracy theorists who lead the faithful astray, and we discuss the impact of prophets of doom who are influencing the Church.

Listen here, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

 

 

