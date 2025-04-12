Holy Week in the Vatican

Holy Week is beginning and there will be several additional liturgical celebrations in the Vatican in the coming days. Due to his continuing recovery, it is unclear how much Pope Francis will be able to participate in the celebrations this year. His doctors have prescribed two months of rest and he has been seen using supplemental oxygen during his outings. However, he spent time in prayer at St. Mary Major on Saturday afternoon, so many are hopeful that he will be able to participate to some extent.

The Vatican celebrations are as follows:

Sunday, April 13th – Palm Sunday Holy Mass, 10:00am CEST (4:00am EST), Saint Peter’s Square (Papal Chapel)

Thursday, April 17th – Holy Thursday Chrism Mass, 9:30am CEST (3:30am EST), Saint Peter’s Basilica

Friday, April 18th – Good Friday “Passion of the Lord,” 5:00pm CEST (11:00am EST), Saint Peter’s Basilica (Papal Chapel)

Good Friday “Passion of the Lord,” 9:00pm CEST (5:15 EST), Colosseum

Saturday, April 19th – Easter Vigil Mass, 7:30pm CEST (1:30pm EST), Saint Peter’s Basilica (Papal Chapel)

Sunday, April 20th – Easter Mass “Resurrection of the Lord,” 10:30am CEST (4:30am EST), Saint Peter’s Square (Papal Chapel)

Friday, April 25th – Jubilee of Teenagers Begins

Sunday, April 27th -Jubilee of Teenagers Concludes

Divine Mercy Sunday Mass and Canonization of Blessed Carlo Acutis, 10:30am CEST (4:30am EST), Saint Peter’s Square (Papal Chapel)

Image: “Vatican” (CC BY-SA 2.0) by alex ranaldi

