An invitation to walk with survivors

[Editor’s Note: Timothy Quigley, a long-time reader and one-time contributor to WPI, reached out to me recently to ask that we help share his new project, which is an opportunity to accompany him as he journeys his personal “Stations of the Cross.” Timothy is a survivor of clergy sexual abuse, and he will chronicle his journey on his Substack page (Link). You can sign up to receive the newsletter emails here. Please keep Timothy and all survivors in your prayers. —ML]

Have you felt like you want to accompany survivors of clergy sexual abuse but don’t know how? Does the scandal all feel like so much that you fear that, if you looked at it too closely, it would break your faith? Walk with me during my passion. I will be putting up various posts this week to help you walk alongside me. These will be both accessible and mysterious, allowing you to pray with them and share in my passion. Follow me in my Stations of the Cross.

I’m releasing a track on YouTube Thanksgiving morning called “Parrhesia.” I’ll also be putting it in a post on Substack. On Saturday, I’m doing a live video where I introduce myself, tell my story, call on all Christians to repent, and announce a new lay apostolate in arts, media, and entertainment. The world has forgotten how to play, and Christians have forgotten what made them disciples of Jesus: it’s not riches and it’s not even our best arguments or words: it’s The Word. It’s his person, his love, his irresistibility.

For the first Station, click here.

