Pope Leo’s new Apostolic Letter for the 1700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea, In Unitate Fidei, presents a compelling vision of evangelization.

Pope Leo poses the question:

“What does God mean to me and how do I bear witness to my faith in him?”

And he answers it by stating, “we bear witness to God’s mercy to those who doubt him only when they experience his mercy through us.”

And he doesn’t sugarcoat this radical call to love others as if they were Christ, saying:

“Love for God without love for neighbor is hypocrisy; radical love for our neighbor, especially love for our enemies, without love for God, requires a ‘heroism’ that would overwhelm and oppress us.”

As with all things, the kerygma, the deep and embodied and visceral belief that God loves me with all his being—that “God is merciful love” (the title Leo gives God in Dilexi Te)—is the starting point for the Christian life.

If that foundation built on God’s gratuitous love is missing, then I’m left with either ideology or sheer willpower that will overwhelm me, distort the Gospel, and drive others away from Christ. Leo says, “For many people today, however, God and the question of God have almost no meaning in their lives.”

Why? He goes on to say:

“The Second Vatican Council pointed out that Christians are at least partly responsible for this situation, because they do not bear witness to the true faith; they hide the true face of God with lifestyles and actions that diverge from the Gospel. Wars have been fought, and people have been killed, persecuted and discriminated against in the name of God. Instead of proclaiming a merciful God, a vengeful God has been presented who instils terror and punishes.”

In Unitate Fidei is an excellent read.

