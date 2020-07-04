Which Pope said this?

“Once the water of the font has been blessed, the heart must be prepared to accept Baptism. This occurs with the renunciation of Satan and the Profession of Faith, two actions which are closely connected. In the same measure with which I say “no” to the suggestions of the devil — the one who divides — I am able to say “yes” to God who calls me to conform to him in thoughts and deeds. The devil divides. God always unites the community, mankind, into one single people. It is not possible to adhere to Christ by placing conditions. It is necessary to detach oneself from certain bonds in order to truly embrace others. One is either well with God or well with the devil. For this reason, the renunciation and the act of faith go together. It is necessary to burn some bridges, leaving them behind, in order to undertake the new Way which is Christ.
The response to the questions — “Do you renounce Satan, all his works and all his empty promises?” — is made in first person singular: “I do”. And the profession of faith is made in the same way: “I believe”. I renounce and I believe: this is the foundation of Baptism. It is a responsible choice which demands to be transformed into concrete gestures of trust in God. The act of faith assumes a commitment which Baptism itself will help to keep with perseverance in the various situations and trials of life”
Pope Francis
General Wednesday Audience
May 2nd, 2018
